Abigail Heringer & Dale Moss: How They Met & What Sources Say Really Happened Between Them

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Abigail Heringer has been linked to Dale Moss amid his apparent split from “Bachelorette” fiancee, Clare Crawley.

According to Us Weekly, the two met at a flag football that took place in New York City, where both Abigail and Dale live. They were in attendance along with a few other Bachelor Nation members, according to the report. The meeting supposedly happened sometime in late 2020 — around or during the time that Clare and Dale had split up the first time around.

In September 2021, fans suspected that Clare and Dale had gone their separate ways once more after he was seen partying in New York City for his birthday and Clare wasn’t with him. Beyond that, Clare didn’t post any sort of birthday message for Dale, which was a dead giveaway that the two had ended their relationship.

On September 28, 2021, People magazine confirmed that the two had indeed broken up. “It was mutual. It happened two weeks ago,” a source told the outlet. Two days later, Clare took to Instagram to share a bit of a life update with her followers. The former reality star said that she didn’t really want to get into the details of her relationship because she has been “going through a lot” recently. She highlighted her recent breast implant removal surgery and she shared that her mom, Lilia, had been placed in hospice care.

And while it certainly sounds like Clare and Dale are over, Us Weekly’s source said that he actually flew to Sacramento to be with Clare — and her mom — on September 28, 2021. “He spent the night at Clare’s place on Tuesday, and flew to L.A. Wednesday morning for work,” the source said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Tagged Abigail in Her Instagram Post

However, Clare’s post also included a bit of drama. “I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves,” she wrote.

In addition, Clare tagged Abigail Heringer in the post. The tag was removed a short while later. Fans immediately began to speculate, linking a DeuxMoi blind to the post. “A ‘Bachelor’ favorite hooked up with a Bachelor Nation recent ‘winner’ who ‘may or may not have been’ on a break earlier this year. One of them is on ‘Paradise’ right now but producers won’t mess up her good girl edit,” the blind read.

Thanks to some additional blinds sent in to other “Bachelor” fan accounts, many people were able to piece together that Abigail was the person who linked up with Dale — and Clare’s post seemed to confirm that suspicion, given the tag.

Abigail & Dale May Not Have Actually Hooked Up

While rumors have been running rampant, Us Weekly’s source claims that Dale and Abigail never actually hooked up.

“Everyone went to a bar after, they did not sleep together. He’s never cheated on Clare. They never kissed or had sex. Dale is friends with Abigail and her boyfriend,” the source said.

However, an anonymous tip sent to NotSkinnyButNotFat’s Amanda Hirsch attempted to explain the situation a bit better. “They kissed once months ago. Dale told her they weren’t together. It was while him and Clare weren’t together. Nothing more happened [other] than that one time,” the message, posted to Hirsch’s Instagram Stories, read.

Neither Abigail nor Dale have spoken out about the rumors that they had any kind of connection. However, on October 1, 2021, Abigail took to her Instagram Stories and posted a GIF of a cartoon giving a thumbs up. It’s unknown if that’s at all related to what’s been going on.

