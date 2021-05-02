Are Abigail Heringer & Mike Johnson Dating?

Abigail Heringer is living her best life in New York City, and has been hanging out with tons of her newly-made friends from Matt James‘ season of “The Bachelor.”

In recent days, Abigail had some new visitors from out-of-town, and was spotted with Mike Johnson, Dr. Joe Park, Bennett Jordan, and Dustin Kendrick, all from Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette.” Also in tow were Abigail’s usual crew, Chelsea Vaughn, Kit Keenan, and Serena Chew. The ladies were also joined by Rachael Kirkconnell, who has been spending some time in New York with her apparent on-again boyfriend, Matt James.

However, Abigail shared one photo in particular that got the attention of fans; a cute shot with Mike in which he nuzzled into her hair while she flashed the peace sign at the camera. The photo was shared on Abigail’s Instagram Story, and then re-shared by Mike on his own Instagram Story. A Bachelor fan page shared the photo, which you can see below.

While it’s entirely possible that the two are just friends (or this could be a clue about who is heading to “Paradise” this summer), fans are loving this match-up. A Reddit thread dedicated to “Abigail and Mike” already has more than 100 comments, and has been upvoted more than 1,700 times.

“I don’t know what’s happening here but I’M ROOTING FOR THEMMM,” wrote one Redditor.

“Mike’s position looks super intimate to me…can’t determine if there’s anything actually happening but at least at the moment this photo was taken they were flirting. Could definitely just be innocent flirtatiousness though,” another commented.

“The last time I was this close to a guy friend we ended up hooking up. Make of that what you will. Abigail and Mike we see you haha,” a third added.

Abigail Is Single & Open to Dating Bachelor Nation Guys

Abigail has been fairly honest about her relationship status with fans after she was sent home by Matt on “The Bachelor.” She appears to be enjoying hanging out with girlfriends, and exploring her new home city — she recently moved to Manhattan.

A few weeks ago, Abigail sat down for a chat with the “Click Bait” podcast crew, and gave fans an update about where she’s at in life post-show.

“No dates right now. I’ve just been really busy. It’s been a busy couple months just trying to get adjusted to the city… I’ve just been hanging out with a lot of girls from the show and other girls that I know from back home. And so, I’ve just been a little too busy to date right now,” she explained.

Interestingly, Abigail also said that she doesn’t “really have [her] eye on anyone” at the moment but she wants “to date somebody” and says that she thinks she is “definitely ready for it.”

When Abigail was asked if she would consider dating anyone from Bachelor Nation, she said that she was “open” to it.

Mike Told Heavy That He’s Single & Has a Crush on Someone From Bachelor Nation

Mike is also single and appears to be living his best life after his time on “The Bachelorette.” Mike recently told Heavy that he’s got his eye on someone in particular.

Heavy asked Mike the top three women that he’d like to see if he were to go on “Bachelor in Paradise.” Instead of naming three, he gave us something a little more specific. “I absolutely have my eye on someone in Bachelor Nation. If the opportunity presents itself, carpe diem,” he said.

Interestingly, Heavy also asked Mike who he would like to see as the next “Bachelorette,” and Abigail was part of his response!

“Serena Pitt and Abigail Heringer. They both brought really good energy,” he told us.

