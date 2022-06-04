Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb Share Engagement & Wedding Teasers

Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” was an incredibly successful season in terms of creating lasting couples, and the long list of current success stories includes Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer. The pair did not go the route of getting engaged on the beach as the finale was filmed, but the route they did take has worked well for them. The pair recently teased a bit about where they see their relationship headed and fans will be thrilled by what they shared.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erb & Heringer Are Confident They Will ‘Get There’

As Us Weekly detailed, Erb and Heringer quickly connected during season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Unfortunately, just before the finale hit, things imploded. Erb told Heringer he was falling in love with her, and she was not quite there yet. Just as she prepared to open up to him about how strong her feelings were, he blindsided her by telling her he decided she was not “The One” for him. They both left the show, but soon realized they were not ready to call it quits for good. They reunited, quietly off-camera, and slowly rebuilt what had started in Mexico.

Fast forward a few months and Heringer moved to the West Coast to be closer to her beau. They are now officially living together, detailed Us Weekly, and they are accustomed to the constant push from the fans to get engaged. “We kind of just block it out,” Heringer explained. “We talk about [engagement] a lot and just make sure we’re on the same page. But yeah, people just want things to move quickly,” she admitted. Erb detailed the couple has found the pace that works for them, noting, “We’re gonna get there, but we’re having fun [right now]. We’re having a blast.”

They Know What They Do NOT Want at Their Wedding

Erb and Heringer have talked about what they want in terms of an engagement, and they have looked ahead to their eventual wedding, too. “The end goal is to get married,” he told Page Six. Heringer added, “Our mindset is we wouldn’t be as serious as we are if that wasn’t the end goal.” At the same time, “we’re also not putting any pressure on us or a timeframe because I think we already have enough people trying to do that,” acknowledging the many fans who are incredibly eager to see the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars take that next step.

The couple also noted they were on the same page regarding wanting a fairly traditional engagement. Becca Kufrin recently turned the tables and proposed to her “Bachelor in Paradise” love, Thomas Jacobs, but that probably won’t happen for this couple. “I think for me, I’ve never been proposed to, I’ve never been engaged. I am very kind of traditional in that sense,” Heringer shared. She said she loved what Kufrin did for herself, but both Erb and Heringer anticipate he will be the one to propose.

As for a wedding, “Bachelor in Paradise” fans should not hold their breath for a televised wedding between these two. “I’m very grateful that ‘Paradise’ gave us the environment for us to meet each other,” she detailed. “But I am also very content to leave that chapter behind us, too.” The couple joked about being able to have the wedding paid for, but Erb added he doesn’t want any produced drama incorporated into his wedding day. He joked he didn’t want “some guy that I met on ‘Paradise’ standing up and objecting and me tackling him from the pews,” thus, no televised wedding. It did not sound as if an engagement or wedding planning were imminent, but “Bachelor in Paradise” fans may not have to wait too long to see Heringer and Erb move solidly in that direction either.