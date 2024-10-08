Fan-Favorite ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Weds, Share 1st Photos

A favorite couple from “Bachelor in Paradise” has gotten married and shared glimpses of their big day with fans. Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb met while filming season 7 of the show, and they have kept fans swooning ever since.

On October 7, Erb and Heringer married in Oklahoma. Photos and details of the event emerged after the event.

Noah Erb & Abigail Heringer

On October 8, Heringer shared the first official photos from her wedding on her Instagram page. The nuptials were held at the Philbrook Museum of Art and the couple wed in an outdoor ceremony.

Their dog walked down the aisle with Erb and after the ceremony, everybody enjoyed an evening reception.

Heringer shared a photo from the wedding on her Instagram Stories, along with her feed. In her story, she added text that read, “best day of my life.”

Plenty of familiar Bachelor Nation stars attended the nuptials and pre-wedding celebration. As the website Bachelor Nation noted, the guest list included Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, Anna Redman, Chris Bukowski, Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile, and Chelsea Vaughn.

“Soooooo gorgeous- so happy for you two!!! Congratulations,” former “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson commented.

“I’ve loved watching you two grow as a Bach nation couple!!!!! You two are the sweetest,” a fan wrote.

Vaughn gushed, “THE ERBS!! Omg these pics are everything. Love you two!!!”

Pitt added, “My heart is BURSTING!!!”

“Beautiful pictures! Congratulations, you two. ‘And they lived happily ever after.’ One of the cutest couples to come out of the Bachelor franchise,” wrote another fan.

Heringer Anticipated Being ‘a Puddle’ All Weekend

As People shared in May, Erb and Heringer did not leave “Bachelor in Paradise” engaged with a happy ending. Rather, the pair split during filming, and both left single.

However, they reunited off-screen and have been together ever since. Erb proposed in August 2023, and wedding planning started soon after.

In May, Heringer shared with People they had their wedding plans in place. They decided on an “intimate” wedding ceremony and wanted to get married in Oklahoma where they lived.

“We knew we wanted to tie the knot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where we currently live, because it’s where we spent the majority of our time when we were in hiding while ‘Paradise’ was airing,” she explained.

Heringer added, “It really was the place where our relationship blossomed and where we fell in love.” She continued, “We’re so excited to show our friends and family how special this place is to us and to highlight Tulsa as a city.”

The couple shared updates on their preparations throughout the week leading up to their wedding day. In an Instagram Reel shared on October 3, Heringer admitted she “may have already cried once today.”

The video showed Heringer in the dark dancing with Erb. “That feeling when everything is ready, and your closest friends and family are about to be with you to celebrate,” she wrote.

She added, “Emotions set in as you realize you’re marrying your soulmate. After a long journey, it’s finally happening and you get to soak it all in while practicing your first dance.”

Heringer posted the same video on her TikTok page, and admitted, “I’m going to be a puddle all weekend.”