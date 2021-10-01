Abigail Heringer Spotted With a Guy From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Amid Dale Moss Rumors

Abigail Heringer is a social butterfly, and she’s often spotted out and about in New York City with friends, many of whom you may recognize from her time on “The Bachelor.”

The reality star didn’t find love with Matt James on his season of the popular reality dating show, but decided to give love another try by joining the cast of “Bachelor in Paradise.” For most of the current season, Abigail has been linked up with Noah Erb. The two have had a rather slow-progressing relationship, and haven’t had too much air time, given the drama brought forth by the other cast members.

Filming wrapped in Mexico several weeks ago, leaving the “BiP” cast back to live their normal lives, some engaged, and others not. Abigail has been hanging out with a few people from “Paradise,” but she’s also been linked to a former “Bachelorette” winner by way of a DeuxMoi blind and a subsequent Instagram tag.

Warning: Mild “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers below.

Abigail & Noah Broke up on ‘Paradise’ But Have Been Spotted Together Since

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, “Bachelor in Paradise” fans watched Abigail get her heart broken. After weeks of getting to know each other, Noah decided to break up with her, telling her that he wasn’t sure if she was “his person.”

Since that time, however, Reality Steve has confirmed that the two had rekindled their romance off the show — and they’ve been spotted together on more than one occasion. On October 1, 2021, Steve took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of Abigail and Noah at a coffee house in Oklahoma. While the two weren’t hanging all over each other, it seemed as though they were indeed together.

Interestingly, “Bachelor” fan accounts also shared a photo of Abigail with Ivan Hall a few days ago. While it seems unlikely that there’s anything romantic going on between the two, Abigail appeared to have her arm around Ivan’s waist in the picture.

Abigail has not been active on social media since September 27, 2021.

Fans Are Convinced That Abigail Hooked Up With Dale Moss

A “Bachelor”-related blind was sent into DeuxMoi in late September and offered some major anonymous tea.

“A ‘Bachelor’ favorite hooked up with a Bachelor Nation recent ‘winner’ who ‘may or may not have been’ on a break earlier this year. One of them is on ‘Paradise’ right now but producers won’t mess up her good girl edit,” the blind read.

More anonymous tips were sent in to other “Bachelor” fan accounts, and people were able to piece some things together. However, on September 30, Clare Crawley shared an update about her life on Instagram and apparently tagged Abigail in her post.

“I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now… I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want. What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today. I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves,” Clare captioned her post.

Based on Clare’s message — and her tag — it seemed obvious that she was calling Abigail out for something. Couple that with the blinds that have come in, and it seems as though Abigail and Dale may have had a fling. It does appear, however, that the two are no longer in touch, given the fact that Abigail is back with Noah.

