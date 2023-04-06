Former ‘Bachelorette’ Lead’s Daughter Hospitalized After Accident

A former lead from “The Bachelorette” is leaning on both loved ones and “Bachelor Nation” for support after a scary accident involving her young daughter. Ali Fedotowsky Manno took to Instagram on April 4 to share details, and she later added follow-ups with additional information.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ali Fedotowsky’s daughter Molly Manno Broke Her Arm

In “The Bachelorette” star’s first Instagram post about the incident, she shared, “My sweet girl still smiling after so much pain.” Fedotowsky noted she and Molly were spending the night in the hospital and that Molly would have surgery early the next morning. “I’m honestly in shock and can’t even process that she broke her arm so badly,” she noted. “One minute she was giggling and playing on the playground and the next minute she had fallen off the monkey bars and was screaming in pain,” Fedotowsky continued.

The first photo of the post showed Fedotowsky curled up in the hospital bed snuggling Molly. The second showed Molly in a wheelchair, her broken arm in a sling, and a hospital blanket covering her. “The Bachelorette” star asked people to send love and “healing vibes,” and noted it had “been a really hard week.” She also shared she was grateful to be able to hold Molly in her arms throughout the evening in the hospital.

Fedotowsky Revealed Molly’s Surgery Went Well

Fedotowsky also shared some updates via her Instagram stories. “Been in the ER with Molly the past few hours. My poor sweet girl has had such a rough month. I’m so upset for her,” read one slide. “Please send positive healing vibes our way. She’s OK but she broke her arm pretty bad and we have to spend the night in the hospital,” Fedotowsky continued. Early in the morning of April 5, “The Bachelorette” alum posted a photo on her Instagram stories showing her holding one of Molly’s hands. “Molly just went into surgery. I know she is going to be well taken care of and it’s a minor surgery. I know this is common. But I’m still so scared sitting in the waiting room.” She added, “Knowing she is on a breathing tube in the other room is too much for my heart to handle right now,” she added.

A couple of hours later, Fedotowsky was able to share a better update. “She’s out of surgery and recovering back in her room. So grateful to be on the other side of the surgery.” She noted they were in the exact same hospital room they’d been in last year when Molly was admitted due to dehydration. “This poor girl just has a tough March/April. Next spring I’m wrapping her in bubble wrap,” the “Bachelorette” declared. Her husband, Kevin Manno, also shared an update via his Instagram stories. He included a photo showing Molly’s arm in a blue cast and wrote, “Molly’s surgery went well! She’s out & she’s resting. Grateful for doctors & nurses!” Fedotowsky revealed early Wednesday afternoon that she and Molly were headed home. She noted Molly’s injury happened on the playground at school, and the little girl seemed to be in pretty good spirits.

Fedotowsky’s post received nearly 60,000 “likes” in about 16 hours, along with over 2,500 comments. “Bachelorette” fans, colleagues, and loved ones sent their well wishes to Molly and her mom, along with lots of prayers and hugs.