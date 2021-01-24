This Former ‘Bachelorette’ Is Thinking About Baby No. 3

It could be baby No. 3 for one former Bachelorette star!

Ali Manno (Fedotowsky) is a mom to two kids, Molly, 4, and Riley, 2, but she admits that she has thought about adding another little one to her brood. It’s a question that she gets asked often by fans, and it’s one that she’s pretty much always answered the same way: Maybe.

Over the weekend, Manno opened up an “ask me anything” question box to her one million Instagram followers. Unsurprisingly, someone asked if the former reality star and her husband, radio show host Kevin Manno, would have another baby.

“You have the cutest kiddos… any more in the future?” the fan asked.

“Sometimes I think about it, but this one has me second-guessing every time I think I want to,” Manno responded, referring to her daughter Molly. “Ha! Kidding!” she added, before sharing that Molly was “fighting” with her to keep some large cardboard boxes all over the living room floor.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ali Manno Suffered a Miscarriage Last Year

Last summer, Manno shared the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“I am 1 in 4. I don’t really know what to say here. I’m sitting in my car, using talk to text & I’m just gonna speak from my heart. I had a miscarriage recently (I’m at the OBGYN right now for a follow up),” she captioned an Instagram post in part.

Manno was very candid about her experience, and what she went through, but she admitted that she probably wouldn’t ever “fully talk about it.” She did receive an outpouring of support following her extremely brave post, for which she thanked her fans.

“Almost all the reasons I didn’t want to share, ended up being the exact reasons why I needed to. The grief and shame tied to miscarriage goes beyond what I originally thought people felt shame about when discussing it — at least for me. I never quite realized part of that shame was feeling like you don’t deserve support afterwards,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Ali Manno Previously Said That She & Kevin Manno Would Not Have a Third Baby

In 2018, Manno opened up to Us Weekly about the possibility of having a third baby, and she made it pretty clear that she and Kevin weren’t even dreaming about it. Her response when she was asked if she and Kevin would expand their family was pretty straight forward.

“Not a chance in hell,” she said.

“No chance. We’re talking about vasectomies. Like, we are done. I’ve done enough, OK? I’ve had children, I’ve been through pregnancy, labor. He can do something this time. Yeah, no. We’re having those conversations. We don’t want more than two. The thing is, a vasectomy is reversible … but, like, we’re like certain we don’t want one, even though I say, never say never,” she told Us Weekly at the Hallmark Channel’s TCA Summer party in Beverly Hills.

At the time, the Mannos had just welcomed Riley. He was two months old and Molly was 2.

READ NEXT: Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Are Ready for a Baby