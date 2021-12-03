Did Amanda Stanton Wait to Announce Her Engagement for Fear of Being Judged?

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for former “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant Amanda Stanton and her boyfriend, Michael Fogel. The couple – who went public with their relationship in February – announced their engagement on Instagram.

As the 31-year-old captioned a post of the pair, “YES !!!” with a ring emoji. “Ahhh I’m still freaking out & shaking lol,” Stanton added in her Instagram Story. “Can’t wait to tell you all everything! all the love from y’all means so much to me ilysm!!!”

In another slide, she teased, “getting my hair done and will fill you guys in on the whole story at some point this weekend! But yes, Michael understood the assignment.”

Bachelor Nation first met the mother-of-two as she vied for the heart of Ben Higgins on season 20 of the dating competition, returning twice for its tropical iteration. As a result of her time in the franchise, she had a short-lived romance with fellow reality star Josh Murray before calling it quits in 2016.

According to People, Stanton was previously connected to Robby Hayes, Bobby Jacobs and Oren Agman. She shares her daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

Did Stanton Get Engaged in the Spring?

Photos of Stanton’s engagement may show the soon-to-be-married couple posing in front of a Christmas tree, but the popular gossip website Bravo and Cocktails is insinuating it is all a façade.

“Bachelor alumnae announced she’s engaged….most people don’t know, but she’s been engaged since early spring of this year,” according to a blind item posted shortly after Stanton’s announcement. “She didn’t want people knowing too fast, being afraid she would be ridiculed for once again MOVING TOO FAST.”

While the timing does not quite line up, some readers theorized in the comments that it could actually be alluding to Hannah Brown, Clare Crawley or Becca Kufrin.

Stanton did not address the rumors, though when she shared her engagement post on her Instagram Story, she wrote, “When you know you know.”

Bachelor Nation Congratulated Stanton

No matter the timeline, Bachelor Nation was quick to celebrate with Stanton. The new fiancée shared congratulations in her timeline from Raven Gates, twins Emily and Haley Ferguson and Ashley Iaconetti.

Former “Bachelorette” Andi Dorfman, who was also once engaged to Murray, wrote a tribute to the couple in her Instagram Story. “Our single days may be over but I couldn’t be happier! Love you two!!!!” she wrote, adding, “(Bachelorette party will be 100 though).”

Other franchise leads shared their well-wishes in the comment section of her post. Kaitlyn Bristowe commented with heart emojis, writing “Congrats,” while Stanton’s former co-star JoJo Fletcher added, “Omgggg CONGRATS MY LOVE!!!!!! So so happy for you!!!”

Elyse Dehlbom, Laurel Lane, Wells Adams, Kristina Schulman, Jenna Cooper and Annaliese Puccini are among the other franchise stars celebrating the news in her comments.

Another former contestant, and co-host of the popular podcast “Chatty Broads,” Bekah Martinez commented, “q&a’s with michael FOREVER!!!!” Stanton responded with laughing and praying emojis.

