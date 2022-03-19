PHOTO: Amanda Stanton Looks Totally Different After a Trip to the Salon

Amanda Stanton, who appeared on “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” has completely changed her look. The former reality star recently traded in her signature blond balayage locks for a darker ‘do, going full brunette and sharing the results on Instagram.

“The old Amanda can’t come to the phone right now,” she captioned the post. Stanton put her faith in stylist Chrissy Rasmussen at Habit Salon in Gilbert, Arizona — and she will be featured in an upcoming course for the salon’s education program.

“New hair for @amanda_stantonn. Pick your fav. SO excited to share this look with step by step details on our ‘INSPO Series’ Course posted on our Stylist Sharing Education platform,” Rasmussen captioned an Instagram post showing different angles of Stanton’s new hair color.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stanton Received a ton of Positive Feedback on Her new Look

For as long as Stanton has been in the public eye, she has had blond hair, occasionally going a tad bit darker, but never with the chocolate hue that she’s now sporting. Fans think that the mother-of-two looks great with the darker shade, which brings out her features.

Stanton received dozens of comments about her new look, with several people saying that she looks amazing. She also received some feedback from Bachelor Nation and other reality television stars who completely approve of the change.

“About to copy,” “Siesta Key” star Juliette Porter wrote, adding three heart eye emoji.

“Looks amazing,” Lauren Luyendyk added. She also recently dyed her hair dark after being blonde much of her life. Stanton commented on Luyendyk’s with the twins emoji, as both women now have dark hair.

“Amanda!!!!!! It looks SO good!!!!!” Ashley Spivey, who appeared on Brad Womack’s season of “The Bachelor,” commented.

“I love it!” wrote Lauren Lane, nee Bushnell, who met Stanton on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor.”

Stanton Received Mixed Reviews on Reddit & Some Accused Her of Using Face-tune in the Photos

Whenever reality stars or celebrities post things on social media, they open themselves up to feedback of all kinds — both positive and negative. And while many friends and fans of Stanton really seemed to love her dark hair on Instagram, the feedback on a Reddit thread was more mixed.

Some people loved Stanton’s new look, while others commented that her face looked heavily filtered and others didn’t approve of her lips.

“I think it looks much better and so much more natural. It matches her brows unlike with the [blond] hair and no unflattering dark roots. She looks great. Though I could do without the duck lips,” one Redditor commented on a thread.

“I love this color on her but I’m sick of this having a ton of hair trend. It looks ridiculous! She probably has half as much hair IRL. Enough with the overdone extensions,” another Reddit user wrote.

“I wish she didn’t get so much work done. She was gorgeous before and totally didn’t need it,” another comment read.

“I thought she said she wasn’t going to use filters anymore?” someone else questioned.

