Popular ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Is Dating This Former ‘Bachelor’ Villain’s Ex

It’s not uncommon for people within Bachelor Nation to date each other — that’s pretty much the name of the game when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise. However, there’s a new couple that is getting some attention this week.

Amanda Stanton, who appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, and went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, has gone public with her new beau, Michael Fogel. If that name looks or sounds familiar to you, it may be because he’s not exactly new to the Bachelor Nation family.

While Fogel never appeared on any of the franchise shows, he previously dated another Bachelor Nation member; Corinne Olympios. They were linked briefly back in 2017, but it doesn’t sound like they were ever super serious.

Interestingly, Fogel also dated another reality star. According to Us Weekly, he dated Kyle Richards’ daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, who has previously appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. For what it’s worth, Kyle Richards still follows Fogel on Instagram.

Fogel lives in California and works in real estate.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amanda Stanton Shared a Photo With Her Michael Fogel on Valentine’s Day

Like many other couples, Amanda Stanton decided to go public with her new romance on Valentine’s Day this year.

“Happy Valentine’s Day from Cabo (because chips, guac & spicy margs are the way to my heart),” Stanton captioned the photo of her and Fogel.

Stanton also shared another photo of her with her beau on their Mexican getaway, this time in her Instagram stories.

“From friend zone to end zone,” she captioned the pic, suggesting that the two had been friends before taking things to the next level. It’s safe to assume that Fogel also shared photos of Stanton on his Instagram, but his account is currently private.

Amanda Stanton Got Engaged to Josh Murray on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Amanda Stanton has had a pretty rocky road when it comes to past relationships. She was previously married to Nick Buonfiglio from 2012 through 2015. The former couple shares two daughters together, Charlie and Kinsley.

After not finding true love with Ben Higgins on The Bachelor, Stanton tried her luck in Mexico. She ended up falling for Josh Murray, the ex-fiance of former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman. The two left Paradise engaged, but ended up splitting a few months later.

“It was definitely the hardest, and I feel like it was because he was probably the person I was most excited about and really saw a happy future with. It didn’t work out, and it kind of went downhill very fast. So, it was kind of a whirlwind for me,” Stanton told Entertainment Tonight back in 2019.

“[My divorce] was the hardest as far as we had kids together and stuff, but emotionally, Josh was definitely the hardest. I took it the hardest. I wanted it to work [with my ex-husband] for the kids, but I never really felt he was right for me,” she added.

