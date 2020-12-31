Bennett Jordan Is Aiming to Date This Former Bachelorette

Bennett Jordan didn’t find love with Clare Crawley or Tayshia Adams during his time on season 16 of The Bachelorette, but he already has his sights set on another woman. Jordan is hoping he can convince Andi Dorfman to go out on a date.

Dorfman, 33, was the lead of season 10 of The Bachelorette, but hasn’t publicly dated anyone since breaking off her engagement with show winner, Josh Murray, in January 2015. In December, she sparked rumors she’s finally dating someone when she posted (then quickly deleted) a photo of herself in Mexico between a mystery man’s legs.

“I wish there was some traction with Andi… but we’ve never gone out,” Jordan told EXTRA of rumors that he was the man in Dorfman’s photo. “We’ve not crossed paths yet, and I think the distance from L.A. to New York makes it slightly more challenging, but hopefully we can figure it out if Andi is indeed still single.”

Jordan, 36, is serious enough about his pursuit of Dorfman that he’s already made an effort to contact her, although he hasn’t had much luck.

“I shot her a DM… not too long after I got out of the… situation there with The Bachelorette, and I never heard back from her,” Jordan told EXTRA.

Andi Dorfman Isn’t in a Hurry to Find a Husband

In a 2017 book titled “It’s Not Okay,” Dorfman described Murray as an “emotional abuser” and detailed all the ways he made her “feel like the worst person in the world.” In 2018, she published her second book “Single State of Mind” and wrote about finding happiness in her single life.

More recently, Dorfman is busy with her new business, an exercise app called Andorfins which is set to be released in January. While Dorfman has been seen with Bachelor Nation stars Nick Viall, Chris Soules, and Tyler Cameron in the last couple years, she insists those relationships are platonic.

“She’s not focused on dating right now, she’s focused on starting a business,” People Magazine reported in June.

Jordan’s DMs to Dorfman probably don’t have a strong chance at earning a reply any time soon.

Bachelor Executives Want Bennett Jordan in ‘Paradise’

If Jordan doesn’t start dating Dorfman (which seems likely), expect to see him on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021.

“[Bennett]’s one of those guys that you think ‘God, I hope we can figure out a way to make Paradise happen,’” ABC executive Robert Mills said on an episode of Viall Files in October. “Bennett would be great on there.”

Executive producer and show host Chris Harrison seems to think the same thing, and envisions round two of Jordan’s feud with Noah Erb.

“Casa de Bennett is already being built,” Harrison said in a December interview with Access. “Obviously, we’re going to put Noah in a trailer out back.”

The lengthy quarrel between Jordan and Erb was largely responsible for both men getting eliminated by Tayshia Adams. It’d be smart if they avoided a similar battle on the beach.

READ NEXT: Why Fans Are Putting Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark on Blast