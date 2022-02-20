Andi Dorfman Reveals How She Met Her New Boyfriend

Andi Dorfman has been making made headlines ever since she was on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of “The Bachelor” when she accused him of offending her in the Fantasy Suite. She ended things with Galavis on her own after telling him she realized she wasn’t in love with him, and she famously dissed his signature “It’s ok” line.

Dorfman became “The Bachelorette” that same year. But after getting engaged to Josh Murray on the season finale of the ABC dating show, she was shamed on the “After the Final Rose” special as her bitter runner-up, Nick Viall, called her out for sleeping with him in the Fantasy Suite while knowing she was going to choose Murray in the end.

Love on reality TV did not pan out for Dorfman, so maybe it’s no surprise that she went back to the real world to find love – with a guy she met way before Galavias, Murray, or Viall.

Andi Dorfman is Now in a Serious Relationship With Blaine Hart

Dorfman recently opened up about her relationship with her new boyfriend, commercial realtor Blaine Hart. In an interview with Us Weekly, the 35-year-old former “Bachelorette” star teased that things are serious in her new relationship, which started heating up over the summer.

Dorfman told the outlet that she first met Hart 15 years ago through a friend and they reconnected while on vacation.

“He was kind of hitting me up a little bit,” Dorfman said. “And then we were both in Italy [on separate vacations] … And he basically said, ‘I want to take you out for drinks.’ … When he walked into the bar … I was like, ‘Dang, he’s so cute’…[We’ve] been together ever since!”

Dorfman added that the timing worked out for the couple more than a decade — and several reality shows — after they first met.

“We’ve said a lot of things, a lot of cliché phrases like, ‘Timing is everything,’” she said, before revealing that she is trying to convince her South Carolina-based beau to move to Los Angeles with her. She also teased that while she is not yet engaged to Hart, she’ll let fans know when it happens — right after they tell their parents.

Andi Dorfman Went Instagram Official With Her Man in January 2022 But She Didn’t Tag Him in Her Pic

In January 2022, Dorfman went Instagram official with Hart without revealing his name. In photos posted on Dorfman’s social media page, the two were decked out for a night at Breaker Palm Beach.

“By far my favorite thing from 2021, Dorfman captioned the pic.

She had previously shared a pic of her boyfriend with his head turned away from the camera as he wore an Atlanta Braves hat, and captioned it, “Forever an ATL gal.”

In November 2021, an insider told Page Six that Dorfman was “doing her best” to keep her relationship private and had no plans to reveal her boyfriend’s name in the near future.

A few months later, a source told E! News that the couple “met each other years ago during college through a mutual friend, who went to school with Blaine in South Carolina.”

“They both happened to be in Italy at the same time this past summer and reconnected after 15 years,” the insider dished, noting that the romance with Hart is “the fairy tale Andi always dreamt of.”

