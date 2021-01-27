‘Bachelorette’ Reveals Shocking Choice if She Had to Pick Someone Else on Her Finale

Have you ever wondered if the leads on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette feel like they chose the wrong person on their season if things don’t work out? It’s hard to imagine that they don’t think about it, at the very least.

In a recent sit-down with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn’s for the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman revealed who she would have picked if she had to choose someone other than Josh Murray. While fans may immediately assume that she’d choose her runner-up, that’s actually not what Dorfman said.

“Honestly, if I had to pick a different person from my season it would not have been Nick [Viall], who was second. It would have been Chris Soules, who was third,” she revealed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andi Dorfman Called Chris Soules Her ‘Safety Blanket’

Andi Dorfman’s top three guys were Josh Murray, Nick Viall, and Chris Soules. Dorfman explained that she felt safe with Soules, and that he became more like a friend to her ahead of the finale. Since her feelings for Murray and Viall were more romantic, she chose to send Soules home. However, she does admit that he’d have been the one — if she didn’t choose Murray.

“He was my buddy, my friend. I really liked Nick and Josh. … Chris was like my safety blanket. He was the guy I could go on a date with and I knew that we would have a good time. There wasn’t a ton of pressure,” she said.

“I knew when the final three came down, I needed to actually get serious about these final two. So I kind of had to remove him as a safety net. But it definitely wouldn’t have been Nick. It wouldn’t have been anyone else, I don’t think,” she added.

Andi Dorfman Chose Josh Murray, but They Ended Their Engagement & She Wrote a Tell-All About it

Though Dorfman had incredible chemistry with Nick Viall, she ended up choosing Josh Murray on the finale of her season. The two got engaged on the finale, but they never made it down the aisle.

Things got messy between Murray and Dorfman, whom fans had high hopes for. In fact, Dorfman ended up writing a tell-all book in which she described the relationship with Murray as “the most volatile and f*cked up” one of her life, according to Us Weekly. There were certainly a lot of feelings there, and Dorfman didn’t hold back. However, she said that she still is glad that she signed on to do the show, even if it didn’t work out for her.

“Most of my season went on to be Bachelors. Both Nick and Chris went on to be Bachelors at some point. I actually really enjoyed doing [‘The Bachelorette’]. It was great, I traveled. Even though it didn’t work out for me, I still have a great taste in my mouth about it. … I don’t think I’d want to do it again,” Dorfman told Holt and Glyn.

READ NEXT: Is Hannah Godwin Ready for a Baby With Dylan Barbour?