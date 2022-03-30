Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Announces Engagement

There’s another wedding in the works for a member of Bachelor Nation.

Former “Bachelorette” star Andi Dorfman is engaged to be married more than seven years after ending her relationship with Josh Murray – and her newly announced engagement is to a man she first met way before she became ABC’s leading lady.

Amid a whirlwind romance, Dorfman’s boyfriend, Blaine Hart, popped the question at sunset while on the couple’s favorite beach in Los Angeles, according to People.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andi Dorfman Shared a Photo to Announce Her Engagement

In a photo shared on her Instagram page, Dorfman had her arms wrapped around Hart after accepting the proposal on the beach. “WORTH THE WAT!” she captioned the pic.

Several fellow “Bachelorette” stars, including two currently engaged ladies who are set to tie the knot soon, reacted in the comment section.

“CONGRATS LOVE!!! wrote JoJo Fletcher.

“So happy for you two!” added Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison also posted a comment, writing, “So unbelievably happy for you two. So glad we got to meet him. Incredible news.”

“Had to make sure he passed the one who was there for the start’s test lol,” Dorfman replied.

Dorfman, 34, told People that Hart led her to the beach for a drink before popping the question.

“Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in L.A.,” she revealed to the outlet. “We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee.”

While she remembers the setting, Dorfman admitted that she barely remembers the magical moment when Hart proposed.

“I don’t even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn’t even remember seeing the ring at first,” she revealed.

“And then after, the best part was, he told me instead of dinner we were going to stay the night at Hotel Bel-Air,” the “Bachelorette” alum added. “So we drove home to pack a bag and when I opened the door to our home, both of our families and my closest friends were there to surprise me. That’s when I really started bawling. … And turns out, Blaine had been planning with our families and my friends for a month to get it all organized and I had absolutely no clue!”

Andi Dorfman First Met Her Fiance More Than 15 Years Ago

Dorfman went Instagram official with Hart in January 2022 when they posed together at the Breaker Palm Beach. The two were both dressed up as they posed for the pic.

“Cheers to a year filled with love and sparkles,” Dorfman captioned the post. “2022. I have a feeling you might very well be the best one yet! Happy New Year.”

Dorfman and Hart met each other “years ago during college through a mutual friend, who went to school with Blaine in South Carolina,” a source told E! News earlier this year.

Dorfman confirmed to Us Weekly that 15 years after first meeting him, she reconnected with Hart last summer while they were on separate vacations in Italy.

“He was kind of hitting me up a little bit,” the bride-to-be said. “And then we were both in Italy … And he basically said, ‘I want to take you out for drinks.’ … When he walked into the bar … I was like, ‘Dang, he’s so cute’…[We’ve] been together ever since! We’ve said a lot of things, a lot of cliché phrases like, ‘Timing is everything.’”

