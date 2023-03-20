Former ‘Bachelorette’ Is ‘Super Happy’ She Froze Her Eggs

A former “Bachelorette” has discussed freezing her eggs.

The 35-year-old former “Bachelorette” Andi Dorfman told E! News that she’s “super happy I did it.”

Dorman is now engaged to Blaine Hart. She frequently posts about her fiance on her Instagram page. Hart, of Greenville, South Carolina, works in commercial real estate, according to his Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andi Dorfman Says She Has ‘Zero Regrets’ About Freezing Her Eggs

Dorfman made the revelation to E! News, and she said she has no regrets about doing it.

“I have zero regrets about freezing my eggs,” Dorfman told E! News.

“I’m actually super happy I did it because I think in hindsight—even though I didn’t feel it at the time—I look back and I know that it kept me from settling.”

According to the site, Dorfman has always wanted children, but she wasn’t sure if the timing would be right, which is why she froze her eggs.

“I do want kids, and I’m not in denial about age,” Dorfman told E!. “And I’ll be 36 hopefully by the time my first kid is even born, probably 37 honestly. And just to have that in the back of my mind, I think kept my standards high.”

Andi Dorfman Posted on Instagram About What It’s Like to Be Single ‘in Your 30s’

On March 1, 2023, Dorfman posted a photo on Instagram showing her on a beach and wrote, “This one is for everyone who is single and has recently been asking me what the secret to being single in your thirties (and beyond) is. I think I can sum it up in this one photo when I was 34 years old and very much SINGLE. It was about a month before my life changed forever in meeting Blaine, but I had no idea that was in store for me,” she wrote.

“When I look back at this picture, it makes me smile because I can see how genuinely happy I am despite being single and in my thirties. It hasn’t always been easy, trust me, but somewhere along the road I learned to build my own happiness,” she added.

“I realized everyone has a different path and different timing and ultimately you’ve got two options: think you’re not good enough and get down on yourself OR dance on tables and relish the moment you are in,” the post says.

“I wouldn’t change my path/timing for the world. Sure, I’ll be one of the older moms when my kids go to school but who cares? ⁣I LOVED being single, truly! I learned about myself, I cheered for myself, I had amazing experiences by myself, and while of course I feel fortunate to have found the love I have now, I’ll never regret not settling and finding the joy in my wild and crazy path. Even if at times that wild path seemed bleak and lonely,” her post continues.

“The way I see it, you have one life to live and you owe it to yourself to live the best life possible, so don’t be afraid to give it to YOURSELF! Xoxo 💕”

