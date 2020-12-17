Former Bachelorette Drops Hint That She’s in a New Relationship

Andi Dorfman has kept her love life quiet since her time on The Bachelorette, but she may have tipped off the public to a new relationship.

In an Instagram post on December 16, Dorfman was sitting on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico between the legs of a mystery man. When comments on the post went wild asking questions about the owner of the pair of legs, Dorfman deleted the post and replaced the image with a cropped one sans legs.

Still, that didn’t slow down chatter about the mystery man. Even a couple former leads of The Bachelorette got in on the fun.

“BRING BACK THEM LEGS,” season 11 lead Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote.



“Wait?!! Where did your friend go?!” wrote Trista Sutter, the first ever Bachelorette.



Andi Dorfman Hasn’t Gone Public With a Relationship Since 2015

Dorfman, 33, first introduced herself to Bachelor Nation on season 18 of The Bachelor. She made a memorable exit when she told off Juan Pablo Galavis who couldn’t stop saying “It’s okay.” She returned to be the lead of season 10 of The Bachelorette where she picked Josh Murray and got engaged on the finale.

Murray and Dorfman were engaged less than a year before announcing a split in January 2015. In a 2017 book titled “It’s Not Okay,” Dorfman opened about the relationship and described Murray as an “emotional abuser.”

“He had an uncanny way of manipulating situations and conversations to make me feel like the worst person in the world,” Dorfman wrote, via Huffington Post. “In his own words, I was not only selfish and unappreciative, but the ‘most miserable person he’d ever met.’ If we didn’t get invited to a red-carpet event, he’d say it was ‘because of my actions with Number Twenty-Five [Nick Viall].’ If I talked to another man, I was a ‘whore.’ If I disagreed, I was ‘argumentative.’ If I defied him, I was a ‘bitch.'”

In the years since that split, Dorfman’s love life has been mostly kept under wraps.

“I find myself in a state of mind where I’m almost rebelling against the entire notion of a relationship,” Dorfman told the Washington Post in 2018. “Not in a resentful way, but in a liberating way. Sure, there are times when I’d like to have someone romantically in my life, but then I think about my life as a whole and realize I’m generally happy being alone.”

Andi Dorfman Recently Launched a Fitness Company

Dorfman has been especially busy as of late with the launch of her new fitness app, Andorfins. The company was created after Dorfman trained and successfully finished the New York City Marathon in 2019.

“I shared a lot of my journey on social media and I found so many people sharing their own running journeys with me which became my second driving force to run,” Dorfman wrote on the Andorfins website. “I felt so inspired by everyone else’s stories that I wanted to share these stories with the world. And thus, the hashtag ‘Andorfins’ was born. Never in a million years did I expect for it to take off the way it did, but it proved to me that I wasn’t alone when it came to running.”

The subscription-based app will be available on January 4, according to People, and will cost $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

