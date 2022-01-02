Andi Dorfman Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

Andi Dorfman made headlines on the 10th season of “The Bachelorette,” when she became engaged to Josh Murray, and was shamed on the same night by her stunned runner-up, Nick Viall, on the “After the Final Rose” show.

Viall famously called out Dorfman for sleeping with him when she knew she was going to choose Murray in the end. He famously said, “If you weren’t in love with me … I’m just not sure why you made love with me.”

Dorfman, 34, later wrote about her experiences as a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavais’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2013 and her subsequent starring stint as “The Bachelorette” in her tell-all book, “It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Ever After.”

Now, nearly eight years after starring as ”The Bachelorette,” Dorfman really seems to have found her happily ever after.

Andi Dorfman Shared Two Photos As She Posed With Her New Boyfriend

Dorfman kicked off the New Year of 2022 by showing off her new boyfriend in two photos on Instagram. In the first pic, seen here, fans saw a side view of Dorfman’s bearded mystery man as they posed at The Breakers Palm Beach. The two were both dressed up as they leaned in for a smooch.

“By far my favorite thing from 2021,” Dorfman captioned the sweet snap.

In a second photo, also set at the luxury resort, Dorfman wore a glamorous long gown worthy of a “Bachelorette” rose ceremony, while her man was decked out in tux.

“Cheers to a year filled with love and sparkles. 2022,” she captioned the post. “I have a feeling you might very well be the best one yet! Happy New Year.”

She did not tag her boyfriend in the posts.

Several members of Bachelor Nation reacted to the photo, including fellow former Bachelorettes Desiree Siegfried and Tayshia Adams, who described the couple as “stunning” and “gorgeous.”

Andi Dorfman Previously Kept Her Man’s Identity a Secret

This is not the first time Dorfman has shared a photo of her man, but it’s the first time she has shown his face to her followers. In November 2021, she shared a photo on Instagram as she hugged her new beau, but only the back of his Atlanta Braves baseball cap could be seen. In the caption, Dorfman noted that she will always be an Atlanta “gal.”

An insider told E! News that the two have been “dating for a few months now” and are very happy together.

“They are perfect for each other and he makes her the happiest she’s ever been,” the source dished, noting that “The Bachelorette” star plans to keep her boyfriend’s name “private” for now.

Another source gave a few more clues about Dorfman’s new guy.

“He’s not from the show or in the entertainment business at all so she’s making sure to protect him as much as possible, but she’s super happy and finally feels she is in love,” the insider told Us Weekly. “He really is the nicest guy and they are perfect for each other.”

