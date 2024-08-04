Former ‘Bachelorette’ Lead Makes Huge Pregnancy Announcement

Former “Bachelorette” lead Andi Dorfman is pregnant! She and her husband, Blaine Hart, will welcome their first child in 2024.

“Future Mom + Dad!!!! To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Baby Hart coming later this year,” she captioned an Instagram post officially announcing the news on August 4.

Dorfman, 36, who married Hart in May 2023, debuted her baby bump in a sweet maternity photo that she shared as part of the pregnancy announcement. Hart kissed her forehead as she held a sheet of ultrasound photos across her bare belly.

Dorfman was on season 18 of “The Bachelor” before getting the chance to hand out roses on season 10 of “The Bachelorette.” She got engaged to Josh Murray on the finale, but the two split eight months later, per People.

Some Members of Bachelor Nation Reacted to Andi Dorfman’s Pregnancy News

Dorfman and Hart first met more than a decade ago.

“We actually met at a party when we were both in college. Blaine was playing baseball at Furman University and one of my friends was his teammate. We met and then I never heard from him again until 15 years later in Italy,” she told People magazine after getting married.

“Blaine started DMing me and asked if I wanted to go for drinks. I told him, ‘I’m in Italy, so no.’ And he was like, ‘Well obviously. I saw your Instagram story, I’m here too and I want to take you out for drinks,'” she added. The rest? Was pretty much history.

The two tied the knot in Sorrento, Italy, in May 2023. “Getting to spend my life with Blaine and being in love with him as much as I am is something that’s like a dream come true to me,” the former reality star at the time.

Shortly after Dorfman shared the exciting baby news, dozens of comments popped up on her post. Quite a few familiar names dropped by to congratulate Dorfman.

“Get ready for some early mornings guys haha. Congratulations!!!” said former “Bachelor” lead, Arie Luyendyk.

“AAAAH! Congratulations Andi!!!” read a message from Catherine (Giudici) Lowe.

“Absolutely amazing!!!! The best news EVER!!!!!” wrote Hannah Ann Sluss, the winner of Peter Weber’s “Bachelor” season.

“Baby Hart!!! So happy for you two!!” added former “Bachelor in Paradise” star, Amanda Stanton. Stanton also dated Dorfman’s ex-fiance, Josh Murray.

Andi Dorfman Previously Opened Up About Freezing Her Eggs

In March 2023, Dorfman spoke to E! News about the decision to freeze her eggs.

“I have zero regrets about freezing my eggs,” she said at the time. “I’m actually super happy I did it because I think in hindsight—even though I didn’t feel it at the time—I look back and I know that it kept me from settling,” she continued.

“I do want kids, and I’m not in denial about age. And I’ll be 36 hopefully by the time my first kid is even born, probably 37 honestly. And just to have that in the back of my mind, I think kept my standards high,” she added.

Flash forward 17 months, and there’s a baby on the way. Dorfman didn’t share the sex of her baby or her exact due date.

