Why Andi Dorfman Thinks the Dual-Bachelorette Format is ‘Sexist’

Andi Dorfman is a Bachelor Nation icon who is known for voicing her strong opinions. The recently-engaged former Bachelorette stayed true to form in a recent exclusive interview with ET. As soon as the interviewer mentioned the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” and that there will be two female leads, Dorfman rolled her eyes.

When called out on the eye roll, Dorfman explained, “I mean, look, I want to be supportive because it’s a franchise that like literally put me here right now, so I always feel a bit of support. But I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t bummed that it’s two women. I’d like to see the two men go at it. But I just, I don’t know. It gives me a little sexist vibe there that I don’t really love.”

Dorfman Tells it Like it Is

Even though Dorfman does plan to watch Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette” as a means of showing support, she admitted, “I don’t really love the fact that two women have to share the screen. I think we’ve progressed a little further. It’s 2022.”

Fans first found out that Windey and Recchia would be sharing the title of Bachelorette at the end of Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” on “After the Final Rose.” Since then, there has been a lot of speculation as to whether the women, who have developed a strong friendship, will be pitted against each other in season 19.

In the ET interview, the reporter said to Dorfman, “a lot of people have been saying, ‘as long as they don’t have to compete for the same men and they’re on their own individual journeys,’ but it seems like you don’t feel that way.” Dorfman replied, “I hope that’s the case. I just don’t know why they didn’t start with the guys as the guinea pig.”

Dorfman wants “each girl to have it for themselves. Like it is such an incredible thing, and it’s not to say it can’t be shared, but, I dunno, there’s something like…” Dorfman doesn’t finish her sentence, but she shrugs her shoulders, shakes her head and makes what could only be described as an “ick face.”

Dorfman Also Dishes About Her Upcoming Wedding

Dorfman is proudly sporting her engagement ring during the interview, prompting the reporter to change gears. The camera zooms in on some very big bling, while Dorfman giggles. Dorfman got engaged to Blaine Hart in March 2022. She says she is just starting to work on planning the wedding, but first she and her fiancé are building a house.

Dorfman confesses, “It is so overwhelming though. There’s so much out there. I don’t even know where to start. I’m like, oh my God, I just want to like pass it off to my fiancé.” Dorfman also admits that she feels relieved that after 35 years, she has finally found “the one.” She gushes, “I wouldn’t trade him for anything, he’s awesome, he’s such a good guy.”

Dorfman originally thought she had found true love on “The Bachelor” and then “The Bachelorette,” first with Juan Pablo Juan Pablo Galavais, and then with Josh Murray. But as she acknowledges to ET, in regard to Hart, “I found the right guy, it didn’t matter how long it took.” Dorfman has positive wishes for Windey and Recchia to find love as well, despite being “bummed” about the format change.