Former ‘Bachelorette’ Weds in Romantic Italian Ceremony

Several “Bachelor Nation” stars gathered in Italy this week for the long-awaited wedding of a former “Bachelorette” star. Andi Dorfman was not successful in finding the forever man of her dreams via reality television, but she was successful on her own in the real world. Now, she has said “I do” in the place where it all began.

“The Bachelor” fans first met Dorman when she was a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season in 2014. She realized during the overnight Fantasy Suite dates that Galavis was not meant to be her future husband, but she took another chance at finding love on reality television by becoming “The Bachelorette.” Dorfman ended her season engaged to Josh Murray, but the engagement ended less than a year later. It turned out, Dorfman’s lasting love connection was someone she had connected with long before her reality television stint, and now the two are husband and wife.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andi Dorfman Married Blaine Hart in Italy

On May 31, Us Weekly revealed that Dorfman and Hart’s wedding took place earlier in the day. Several friends from “Bachelor Nation” were in attendance, including Kelly Travis, Amanda Stanton, Nikki Ferrell, Tayshia Adams, and Hannah Ann Sluss. The former “Bachelorette” shared some highlights from the rehearsal dinner via her Instagram Stories, and wedding highlights are surely on the way soon.

Ahead of the wedding, Adams, Stanton, and Sluss embraced Italy together. The three ladies explored the country and shared highlights on Instagram while in Capri, and then revealed they were in Sorrento heading into the big event.