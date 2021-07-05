Andrew Spencer on ‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andrew Spencer is a contestant on the current season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

After stepping out of the limo on night one, Spencer approached Katie Thurston with a fake British accent — accents are apparently one of his favorite things. She seemed to believe him at first, but before he left to go inside, he came clean, letting Thurston know that he’s actually from Chicago.

Spencer is a professional football player. Although he does live in Chicago, he plays football in Europe, and spends several months out of the year in Vienna, Austria. He is a family man, and has shared a few photos of his mom and his cousins on Instagram. According to his ABC bio, he’s also “very close” to his 96-year-old grandmother.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Spencer Is a Football Player & Splits His Time Between Chicago and Vienna, Austria

Spencer plays professional football for the Vienna Vikings, and previously played in college at Winona State. According to the school’s athletics department website, Spencer has earned himself all kinds of awards, including AFCA First Team All-American in 2017, and the Winona State Male Athlete of the Year for 2017-2018. According to his Instagram, Spencer also had a brief stint in the NFL.

He took some time off from playing to join Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and returned to Vienna after he finished filming.

“Football is my first love, it’s something that’s always going to have a special place in my heart. Being able to come back here and breathe football air, it’s been like coming back home, almost relaxing. It’s my safe haven, my zen,” he told American Football International after arriving back in Vienna.

When Spencer isn’t playing football, he is back in his home state of Illinois where he works as an assistant teacher, according to his ABC bio. He also coaches football.

Spencer is a sports fan in general, and has been known to take in a baseball game or two at Wrigley Field each season. He’s a big Cubs fan!

2. He Has a Great Sense of Humor

No, really. Some guys say that they’re funny, but Spencer is actually quite the character.

If his British accent on night one of “The Bachelorette” wasn’t enough to convince you, head on over to his Instagram account. Not only are the captions on his posts funny, but he also has a saved highlight of himself dancing — and doing “The Carlton” — to Tom Jones’ song, “It’s Not Unusual.” The highlight is titled “The Real Me,” and does a great job showing off Spencer’s fun side.

Spencer’s ABC bio even makes mention of his sense of humor. “Andrew S. has a great sense of humor, and one of his favorite party tricks is imitating accents from around the globe,” it reads, in part.

3. He Loves to Travel

Spencer absolutely loves to travel and explore new places. His Instagram account is filled with photos of him all over the world. However, one of his favorite trips was to Italy. He told ABC that seeing the Colosseum was a “dream come true.”

Spending half of the year living overseas, Spencer has learned a lot about the European way of life. “Living in Europe has given him an updated outlook on life where people work to live instead of live to work,” reads his ABC bio, in part.

His Instagram account features a “travel” highlight in which he saved some photos and videos of some of his favorite places over the past couple of years. They include Salt Lake City, Utah, The Vatican, Las Vegas, Nevada, Istanbul, Turkey, and New York City.

Most recently, Spencer got to visit Spain for the first time. He has added some videos from Barcelona to his saved highlight, and also shared a couple of pictures of himself on the beach. His thoughts? He says he’s “obsessed.”

4. He Is Clay Harbor’s Cousin

If Spencer looks at all familiar to you, it might be because his cousin, Clay Harbor, was previously on “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Harbor previously chatted with Us Weekly about Spencer. “He’s hilarious. I just told him to be himself, make her laugh and just go out there and have fun,” he told the outlet in March 2021.

“It’s a cool experience. And, you know, just try to be as open as possible because it’s such a fast process. You got to kind of wear your heart on your sleeve a little more than you would in the real world,” Harbor added.

Interestingly, Harbor isn’t the only Bachelor Nation connection that Spencer has. He is apparently friendly with Chris Bukowski as well.

“I’m always interested in seeing the new castmates that come on and also Clay’s cousin Andrew is on this season. I know him a little bit, so I want to see him embarrass himself a little bit. He’s a very personable human. I haven’t seen him not get along with anybody, so I feel like they’ll probably have some good laughs together, so I’m interested in seeing how that turns out,” Bukowski told Us Weekly.

5. He Was Arrested for DWI

According to court documents obtained by Heavy, Spencer got himself in a bit of trouble back in 2018; He was arrested in Winona, Minnesota, for DWI (driving while intoxicated). He ended up reaching a plea deal and was placed on probation and had to pay a fine.

In his court statement, Spencer admitted that he had been drinking. “At 2:23 a.m. on July 14, 2018, I operated a motor vehicle with a BAC [Blood Alcohol Concentration] over .08 (.12). I acknowledge that I was read the Minnesota Implied Consent Advisory, that I [contested] a breath test, and that the test was taken within two hours of the time that I was driving (3:09 a.m.). I do not dispute the test result. I also acknowledge that I have been advised as to the enhanceable nature of the offense to which I am pleading guilty, and I understand that future offenses could be charged more severely as a result of my conviction for this offense,” the court documents read.

