DWTS Pro Caught Partner Crying in the Bathroom

New “Dancing with the Stars” dance professional Ezra Sosa got emotional in a social media post reflecting on his first season 33 performance. The post came a few hours before the pair’s second, and ultimately final, competitive dance of season 33.

Sosa and his celebrity partner, Anna Delvey, were eliminated at the end of the week 2 episode. Before the show aired, Sosa revealed how Delvey reacted to the harsh comments DWTS viewers had made about her.

Ezra Sosa Held Back Tears

Ahead of the pair’s week 2 “Dancing with the Stars” performance, Sosa shared a video on his Instagram page. He noted in his caption, “Week 1 hit way harder than expected.”

In his video, Sosa began by saying, “Oh my goodness gracious.” He gushed that his first show as a professional dancer with a celebrity on “Dancing with the Stars” “was life.”

He admitted, “I cannot believe this is happening to me right now.”

“I felt so much love, from literally every single person, including my partner,” Sosa added.

Sosa shared that during the day leading up to his first live show as a pro, it was the “best day ever.”

“On my end, I was receiving so much positivity. On my partner’s end, she wasn’t receiving the same.”

He explained that after the premiere’s post-show press line, Delvey was suddenly nowhere to be found. This became the hardest part of his day, he admitted.

“We finally found her in the bathroom. She was crying.” Sosa noted that Delvey’s disappearance came after she had been reading negative online comments about her.

Sosa admitted, “I’ve never seen her like that and it broke my heart.”

He noted he would never try to justify what Delvey did in her past and he knew she was a controversial addition to the season 33 cast.

However, Sosa added, he’d been falling in love with Delvey every day in rehearsal. He added that he felt the partner he’d been working with wasn’t the same person everybody saw in the media.

Sosa also said he felt nobody deserved the hate Delvey was getting as a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Sosa Gushed Over Delvey After Their Elimination

On September 25, Delvey shared a video of a moment from her “Dancing with the Stars” elimination on her Instagram page. The footage highlighted her viral and controversial “Nothing” remark with music from the end credits of the show “Curb Your Enthusiasm” edited into it.

Sosa first commented on Delvey’s post with a hand-over-face emoji, similar to how he reacted during the live televised moment.

He then replied to a commenter who wrote, “You have to love how sweet and honest she is.” Sosa wrote, “SHE REALLY IS. Loved dancing with her.”

“Dancing with the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough commented “Iconic 🤣☠️” on Delvey’s post.

A supporter commented, “First honest answer in nearly 20 years of the show’s running. Bravo!”

Someone else added, “ANNA is the only reason we were watching 😎 We laughed so hard when we heard you, Love it!!!! Classic Anna 🙌🏼 we’re done with DWTS!!!!”

Sosa also commented on a “Dancing with the Stars” Instagram post bidding farewell to the duo. “The most iconic first season I could ask for. Thank you all so much!”

Comments on the post from “Dancing with the Stars” fans, however, tended to be negative toward Delvey.

One comment read, “Sad for Ezra! She could’ve at least ‘Looked’ like she wanted to be there!”

“Ezra deserved SO much better. Putting Anna on the show was the WORST decision ever,” added another.

“Stop giving felons a platform. She didn’t even want to be there. A spot was given to someone who was a waste of time. Should [have] paired Ezra with someone worth it. Such a shame @dancingwith the stars do better next time,” someone else wrote.