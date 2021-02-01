Anna Redman on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anna Redman is a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor. She was in the original group of 32 women who arrived at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort on night one.

During Chris Harrison’s preview of the season, he referred to her as a “really sweet girl, big bubbly personality,” who finds herself “embroiled in one of the most dramatic moments of the season.”

It seems the franchise host was foreshadowing her part in the recent rumors that new contestant Brittany Galvin is an escort. Redman has quickly emerged as one of what social media is calling the season’s “mean girls,” which initially started after her part in the confrontation with Sarah Trott before her exit.

1. She Grew up in Minnesota and Now Lives in Chicago, Illinois

Despite growing up in Owatonna, Minnesota, Redman is now based out of Chicago, Illinois.

“At an early age, her parents nicknamed her Hollywood, thanks to her affinity for chic scarves and oversized sunglasses,” her ABC profile states. “As much as she loved her childhood filled with Friday nights at the local bowling alley and family dinners at Applebee’s, this high school cheerleading captain knew she was meant for something bigger. Now, she lives in Chicago and says she is living the life she always envisioned for herself.”

The city’s skyline is often showcased in the background of her Instagram photos.

2. Redman Is a Copywriter at Rational

After attending Loyola University Chicago, studying Creative Advertising, Redman worked at Havas Chicago, a marketing and advertising firm according to her LinkedIn.

In January 2021, she started a new role as a copywriter at Rational, another marketing and advertising company.

As for her future career aspirations, her ABC profile says she “dreams of writing screenplays for Hallmark movies.”

3. Bachelor Nation Thinks She Looks Like Hannah Brown

If you are expecting her to say “Roll Tide,” you might want to look again. She is not former Bachelorette Hannah Brown despite what many are calling a striking resemblance.

Chris Harrison described her as having “maybe a Hannah B., Trista Sutter vibe to her.”

The resemblance has been noted by fans on social media, with one person even tweeting, “Anna = Hannah Brown 2.0.”

4. She Experienced a Fashion Faux Pas on Night 1

Hey can I copy your homework? Sure, just make sure it isn’t obvious. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Gd1owxaBjF — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 5, 2021

It was hard to not notice Redman twinning with her castmate, Alana Milne, on night one. Both women wore red, floor-length dresses with crisscrossed straps from Revolve.

To make matters worse, the pair were lined one in front of the other for the rose ceremony.

One Twitter user even quipped, “THE GIRLS WITH THE SAME EXACT DRESS HAVE SIMILAR NAMES TOO,” before using a laughing emoji.

5. Redman Has Faced Backlash for Spreading Accusations Galvin Is an Escort

Being an escort/sex worker should NOT be a life ruiner if made public, that only makes conditions more dangerous & further stigmatizes the work. ppl should be able to decide how & when they’re public w/the work if they even wanna be, but it shouldn’t ruin their life #TheBachelor — Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) January 26, 2021

Bachelor Nation alum and fans have not reacted well as Redman fulfills her prophesized involvement in “one of the most dramatic moments.”

Redman and Galvin are both based in Chicago, with overlapping social circles it would appear. As Redman told “Queen” Victoria Larson, “People have gone out of their way to find me and tell me, ‘Oh my God, watch out for this girl.’”

After some prodding, she first shared the accusation Galvin is an escort. During a confessional interview, she added, “There is a rumor since she knows all of the rich men in Chicago that Brittany may be an escort. She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men.”

When confronting Galvin about the claims, she apologizes for sharing the accusation amongst the cast members by saying, “I think that’s an awful thing to say about someone and I apologize.” She seemed to keep discussing the rumors after their conversation.

Galvin has denied escort rumors while also championing sex workers.

Redman’s journey with James continues tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

