Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Throw Magical Early Birthday Party For Daughter Alessi

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk celebrated their daughter Alessi’s birthday early—and it was a magical day for all. “The Bachelor” couple pulled out all the stops for their firstborn as they celebrated her second birthday more than two weeks early with a whimsical party at their Arizona home.

Arie and Lauren, who met on the 22nd season of the ABC dating show, are expecting boy and girl twins in early June, so they celebrated Alessi’s May 29th birthday early, most likely in case the twins arrive ahead of their due date.

Arie & Lauren Threw A Princess-Themed Party for Alessi to Celebrate Her 2nd Birthday

The Luyendyk’s documented the party with videos and photos that they shared on Instagram. In the caption to the slideshow, Lauren wished a happy early birthday to her “butterfly princess.” She added that this will be Alessi’s last birthday as an only child so they “had to do it up.”

In the first photo, the proud mom and dad posed with their toddler as she sat on a “unicorn”-adorned pony in their Scottsdale, Arizona back yard. Alessi wore a princess dress and butterfly wings as the too-cute clan posed in front of a pink balloon arch and a light-up “Happy Birthday” sign.

Other pics showed Alessi in front of a large tired birthday cake decorated with pink and white flowers and butterflies. There was also a close-up shot of the little girl’s glittery, tulle princess dress and a display of flowers, as well as Alessi posing with croissants in hand in front of a table loaded with snacks and sweets for the party guests.

Speaking of guests, fellow Bachelor Nation mom Jade Roper shared vides on her Instagram story of her and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, and their kids Emmy, Brooks, and Reed having fun at the magical party.

In her post, Lauren tagged many of the vendors that helped pull off Alessi’s big day, including the balloon vendor and the florist. She tagged cheeseboard delivery company Modern Brie for the supersized charcuterie board featured on the food table, and the bakery Small Cakes for the over-the-top cake. Lauren also credited Pony Passions for the unicorn and noted that she purchased the butterfly wings and princess dresses from Amazon.

Arie & Lauren Celebrated Alessi’s 1st Birthday With a Backyard Bash During the Coronavirus Quarantine

Little Alessi’s elaborate second birthday was a big jump up from her first birthday celebration, which was held last May during the height of the COVID-19 quarantine. Last year, the ABC reality stars celebrated their daughter’s day with a low-key swim party in their yard with just a few relatives and close friends.

At the time, Lauren told Us Weekly the couple planned “a really cute set-up in the backyard with balloons, a ‘Happy Birthday, Alessi’ sign and a little chair for her to have a cake smash.”

The party also featured a ball pit, and Alessi wore a glittery crown with roses as she dove into her birthday cake.

As for Alessi’s gift, her race car driver dad told the outlet that he got her a remote control Range Rover that he could steer for her.

