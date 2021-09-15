Will Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Have a Fourth Baby?

Are Arie and Lauren Luyendyk thinking about adding a fourth baby to their brood?

The couple welcomed a daughter named Alessi in 2019, and boy-girl twins, Lux and Senna, back in July, making them a family of five. However, adding to their family has been a question they’ve been asked about in the past.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Lauren said that she and Arie weren’t ruling it out. “We are going to take it one step at a time and see how life is with three kids. We are open to the idea of having a fourth though,” she said.

In a Q&A on Arie’s Instagram Stories posted on September 14, the couple seemed split on whether or not a fourth Luyendyk baby would be a possibility.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arie Said He Doesn’t Want to Have Any More Kids

One follower wrote into the Q&A and asked Arie and Lauren if they’d have another baby. Lauren had the phone in her hand and asked Arie the question. “No,” he said, shaking his head. “No more babies!”

“Vasectomy time?” Lauren asked him. “Yes,” he said laughing. Lauren seemed a little surprised by his quick response, giving an open mouthed “oh.”

In an interview with Hollywood Life — before giving birth to Lux and Senna — Lauren reiterated what she told Heavy.

“We’ve gone back and forth. I’m kind of like, oh, cool, we get twins, it’s a boy and a girl, maybe we’ll just be done after this. We’d probably be okay with that. But the possibility of us having another one is there. I’m not totally closed off to it. But we’re going to see how it goes with the first three and go from there,” she told the outlet.

It doesn’t sound like Arie and Lauren have made up their minds completely — and their twins are only 2-months-old, so things could definitely change over the next year or so.

The Luyendyks Are Spending the Summer Months in Hawaii

Before welcoming their twins, Arie and Lauren decided to buy a second home. The family has spent a lot of time in Arizona, but they wanted a bit of a getaway that involved a beach and a sort of easy breezy way of day-to-day life. For these reasons — and more — the couple decided to purchase a home in Maui.

“We will probably live there 3-4 months out of the year initially,” Lauren previously told Heavy, adding that she and Arie chose Maui because it’s where they got married.

In their recent Q&A, Arie and Lauren said that they plan on living in Hawaii for the summer months. They are currently on the island with their three kids, and things seem to be going swimmingly.

“We’re loving it so far,” Arie said. The family will likely head back to Arizona before the holidays, where they will celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas with their new additions for the first time.

