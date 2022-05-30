Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Embrace A Huge Celebration

O

n May 29, “The Bachelor” stars Arie and Lauren Luyendyk threw a fun event in honor of their daughter Alessi. Their first daughter was celebrating her third birthday, and it looked like she had a blast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alessi Is Now a ‘Threenager’

Lauren shared a snapshot showing Alessi with a “Happy Birthday” tiara on her head as she pet a baby goat. Arie held the goat and kneeled on one side of Alessi, while Lauren kneeled on her daughter’s other side. The three-year-old wore a pink tie-dye sundress and gold flip flops and smiled broadly as the photo was taken.

“Officially a threenager love you my girl,” Lauren captioned the photo. The Luyendyk family hosted a petting zoo for the little girl’s birthday, but that was not all. An additional Instagram update showed that besides a whole pen of goats, large and small, there were also some chicks there for Alessi’s party. Some young friends of Alessi’s were invited to join in on the fun, and her younger twin siblings Senna and Lux were there too, of course.

Jenna Cooper, who was also on Arie’s season of “The Bachelor,” commented on Lauren’s initial birthday post. She is now married to someone outside of “Bachelor Nation,” and the couple has one daughter, Presley. Cooper wrote, “Presley says: Happy Birthday Alessi! I’ll always remember because it’s a day before mine. Hope it’s great!”

“It’s crazy how she looks so much like both of you in different ways. Genetics are a strange thing..these little people that are lookalikes. Lol. So cute. Happy birthday to Alessi,” noted a fan.

The Little Girl’s Birthday Was Filled With Fun & Love

The second post that Lauren shared about Alessi’s party was a “mini-vlog” of the day. The little girl practiced holding up three fingers to show hold old she was and she opened up one present before her party. The video showed a man leading all the goats to the backyard of Luyendyk’s Scottsdale, Arizona, home, and the camera caught Alessi’s reaction at seeing them all there.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the little person you are we love you so much xox dad and mom,” Lauren wrote in the caption for that post. Fans shared plenty of sweet comments on Lauren’s posts to help celebrate Alessi’s birthday. “Such a cutie and sweet girl!! Her love and gentleness towards animals is so special to watch!” one person wrote.

“The cutest. As a mom- this is special because it’s all about her- not what famous expensive over the top décor and gifts and things she won’t remember,” someone else noted. It appeared the cake was homemade and adorable, although it was not especially fancy.

Arie shared a bit on his Instagram page too, and in one post he wrote, “So proud to be your Daddy. Happy birthday sweet girl.” Alessi seemed to enjoy the celebration Arie and Lauren put together for her third birthday and it was clear “The Bachelor” stars loved celebrating the special day with their daughter.