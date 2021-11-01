PHOTOS: Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Have First Halloween as a Family of 5

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk may have just won Halloween! The couple, who met on “The Bachelor,” dressed the whole family in themed outfits, celebrating their very first Halloween with their twins, Senna and Lux. They chose to go with “Alice in Wonderland” — and it worked out perfectly!

According to photos provided on social media, Arie dressed up as the Mad Hatter, Lauren was Alice, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Alessi, was the White Rabbit, and the twins were Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.

“We’re all mad here,” both Lauren and Arie captioned their family pics.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arie & Lauren Appeared in Full Costume

The Luyendyks may be exhausted with three kids at home, but that doesn’t mean that they were going to skip out on their first Halloween as a family of five! And Lauren wasn’t going to just throw anything together, either. The details in all of the costumes were totally on point!

Arie wore a pair of striped slacks with high boots.He had on a maroon-hued vest along with a red overcoat, and spools of thread on a chain across his torso. He wore an oversized green top hat, with an orange wig tucked underneath. Oh, and we can’t forget about his orange fluffy eyebrows!

Lauren may have gotten away easy with her costume, but she nailed Alice with ease. The former reality star opted for a knee-length, blue and white polka dot dress, and tied a white apron around her waist. She wore frilly white socks with a pair of black, open-toed, heels, and added a black bow headband to her long blond hair to complete the look.

Lauren Put in Some Work When it Came to Halloween

The Luyendyk Halloween costumes may not have worked out so well if Lauren didn’t dedicate time and effort into making them happen.

Arie shared some behind-the-scenes videos on his Instagram Stories, showing that Lauren actually got out a glue gun and was making the outfits for her twins to transform into Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum. Lauren was able to attach collars and bows on yellow onesies, and even put a spinning top to red hats using a glue gun. They wore the onesies with pairs of red bottoms held up by baby suspenders.

The twins looked adorable in their outfits, though there were plenty of tears shed by both of them. They just couldn’t see the vision, apparently! Either way, the photos came out great, and it looks like the Luyendyks have these lasting memories.

In another video, Lauren was seen putting a full face of makeup on Arie.

Meanwhile, little Alessi looked darling in her costume, which was complete with a large clock accessory. The toddler wore a pair of white pants and some white sneakers along with a yellow vest and a red overcoat. She had on a pair of rabbit ears, large round clear glasses, and some face-painted whiskers.

