Lauren Luyendyk Responds to Breakup Rumors

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk have been happily married for two years. The couple, who met on Arie’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2018, recently announced that they are expecting in July 2021. Twins are set to join the Luyendyk family, and make 19-month-old Alessi a big sister.

While things appear to be going well for the Luyendyks, a rumor that the two recently separated apparently circulated — enough so, that TMZ wrote in to Lauren and asked if said rumor was true.

Lauren took to her Instagram story on Friday, sharing a screenshot of the email that she received from the “TMZ News Desk,” and to confirm that she and Arie are still very much together.

Lauren Luyendyk Seemed to Laugh off the Rumors, as Evidenced by Her Response on Instagram

Given Arie and Lauren’s recent Instagram updates, most fans would agree that the two seem to be better than ever. Even still, Lauren was hit with the somewhat surprising email.

“Charlie from TMZ here, reaching out regarding Lauren Luyendyk. Wanted to see who the best media contact is for her?” the email began. “We are hearing she and Arie have separated. Hoping that’s not true! But wanted to reach out for a statement, just in case,” the sender concluded.

Lauren gave her own statement by way of a caption on the screenshot.

“I mean, if you count the three hours we separated for him to go dirt biking last weekend, yeah we’ve ‘separated’,” Lauren wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

Lauren carried on, business as usual, posting an Instagram video to her story, showing little Alessi pretending to sleep and fake snoring. Lauren teased Arie in the caption, asking, “I wonder where she got the fake snoring from,” and tagging his Instagram account.

Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Celebrated Their 2-Year Wedding Anniversary on January 12

Just a couple of days ago, Arie and Lauren celebrated their 2-year anniversary — COVID-19 style. The lovebirds got dressed up in their wedding attire, with Lauren still able to slip into her wedding dress despite sporting a baby bump. Arie wore a tuxedo for the occasion, though the two didn’t do anything super extravagant for their special night.

Both Arie and Lauren posted to their respective Instagram accounts to commemorate their anniversary. Lauren posted the photo above, showing Arie’s hand on her growing tummy, while Arie posted a long, heart-felt tribute that was met with more than 123,000 likes.

“Today is our 2 year anniversary! I joked last week that I feel we have been together longer but that’s a good thing right? I love our little family.. Coffee in the morning before Alessi wakes up, walks around our backyard, planning dates at our house because of this wild year we have had. This year has pulled so many people apart but I only feel more connected and more in love with you. It’s funny if you think of where we were at a year ago, finally figuring out how to be new parents. Now a year later we have it all figured out (seemingly) but at the same time have no idea what’s coming haha. I love that we always tackle things head on and come out stronger for it, I can’t wait for what this next year holds for us. I’m so grateful we found each other and even more grateful to share in this incredible life we are creating together,” Arie penned in an Instagram tribute to his wife.

