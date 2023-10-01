Arie Luyendyk Reveals ‘Hard’ Aspect of Marriage & How He & Lauren Luyendyk Cope

Arie Luyendyk and his wife, Lauren Luyendyk, are one of the strongest couples in Bachelor Nation. After four years of marriage and three children, the couple does their best to prioritize spending time together, though Arie admits that it’s not always easy.

“It’s hard, but you have to prioritize your relationship. … Making dating a priority is really healthy for your marriage. … If you’re in a good place as a couple, you ultimately are better parents for it. … Learning how to parent together has brought us closer,” Arie told ET.

Arie and Lauren met on his season of “The Bachelor” which aired in 2018. On the finale, Arie got engaged to Becca Kufrin, but realized that he still had very serious feelings for Lauren, so he ended his engagement and reached out to his now-wife.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arie Luyendyk & Lauren Luyendyk Had a Rough Time When Their Twins Were Born

When the Luyendyks became a family of five, they found it challenging to adjust, especially because sleeping was near impossible with newborn twins, Senna and Lux, at home. The couple also share 4-year-old daughter, Alessi.

“We didn’t make any time for each other. We were sleep deprived. Also, I think at that point your temper — your fuse is short, a little bit of bickering and then the sex life kind of goes out the window there too for a while,” Arie told Chris Harrison on the March 6, 2023, episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.”

“We were sleeping in separate bedrooms because we were trying to allow one of us to get sleep one night and then the next night we’d switch. We were kind of just two ships passing in the night for a while,” Lauren said on the podcast.

In the aftermath of welcoming their three kids, Arie and Lauren had an idea to create a dating app that supplies couples with unique date ideas. The app, called DUO, offers “‘surprise dates’ to…premium members,” Arie told E! News in March 2023.

“These dates are planned and coordinated by our date planners to give a unique date experience. Couples will arrive at locations without knowing what’s in store until they arrive! We wanted to give our dating experiences on reality tv back to everyday couples,” he explained.

Arie Luyendyk & Lauren Luyendyk Renewed Their Wedding Vows in Aruba

Arie and Lauren renewed their wedding vows in August 2023, while in Aruba with their family.

“After just 4 years of marriage, we decided to renew our vows, so we partnered with @ArubaTourism to reaffirm our love and commitment for on another at the 5th Annual #ArubaIDo, the Caribbean’s largest vow renewal ceremony. We were able to celebrate alongside our family and couples from around the globe on the shores of the island’s award-winning Eagle Beach,” read a caption on their joint Instagram post.

Arie and Lauren were part of a vow renewal ceremony that featured more than 100 other couples.

“There is never a bad time to recommit and share why, and more importantly how, you’re going to love and honor your partner. This is my promise, now and forever,” they shared in text posted on their Instagram video.

