PHOTO: Arie Luyendyk Looks Totally Different After Daughter Cuts His Hair

Arie Luyendyk felt that it was time for a haircut and decided to let his 3-year-old daughter do the job. In a video shared on November 26, 2022, the former “Bachelor” star and his wife, Lauren, documented the scene from “Alessi’s Barbershop.”

“I’m here with Arie. Thinks he needs a haircut,” Lauren said in a chopped up Instagram video.

“I definitely need a haircut,” Arie said, running his hands through his hair, which had gotten fairly long on the top.

“Usually I will cut his hair. But today? There’s a new barber in town,” Lauren explained before turning the camera on the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Alessi, who appeared overjoyed to be involved in such a serious undertaking.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alessi Gave Her Dad a Buzz Cut But Wasn’t too Sure it Looked Good

Arie and Lauren trusted their toddler to give her dad a trim, but she took off all of his length, leaving him with a buzz cut.

“I’m the barber,” Alessi said, holding on to the electric clippers and laughing. “I’m going to cut daddy’s hair and beard!” Alessi exclaimed, as she sat on an outdoor table.

Alessi went right in without any fear and Arie’s long hair fell to the ground. Toward the end of the cut, Lauren took over to clean up some of the spots that Alessi missed.

“His hairstyle is not looking good,” Alessi said as her mom fixed up Arie’s new hairstyle. “It’s really weird,” Alessi added.

The threesome had a great time with a lot of laughs — and Arie looks nothing like he did before. Nevertheless, he seems to be embracing the new look.

“Alessi you did so good,” he commented on the post.

Fans Loved to See the Bonding Time With Alessi Though Many Were Surprised That Arie Let His Daughter Buzz His Head

Many people felt that Arie was brave for letting his daughter take clippers to his head, but others pointed out that it was a fun bonding time for the family and Arie’s hair will “grow back.” The video ended up with dozens of comments, several fans getting a real kick out of the video — and out of Alessi’s personality, which really shined.

“Need more Alessi content! She is too precious,” one person commented on the video.

“She’s adorable- but what the heck were you thinking!!” someone else added.

“Oh my gosh, Alessi is the cutest little barber! poor arie’s hair,” a third comment read.

“What were you thinking?!!!! Wig shopping,” another Instagram user said.

“Omg this video is hilarious! Arie you are such a great sport! It’s only hair, and it will grow back,” a fifth pointed out.

Arie and Lauren are parents to three kids, including twins Senna and Lux, who recently turned one. They often share photos and videos of their children on social media, and even have a YouTube channel where they vlog in an effort to share their lives with fans, many of whom watched their love story unfold on television.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Shares Photo With ‘Bachelor’ Brad Womack & Fans Can’t Believe What He Looks Like Now