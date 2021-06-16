Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Are Heartbroken as They Leave the Hospital

Arie Luyendyk and his wife Lauren have left the hospital after welcoming their boy-girl twins on June 11, 2021. Lauren was discharged on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, but the news was “bittersweet,” as she revealed on her Instagram Stories. Lauren and Arie’s newborn daughter needed to stay behind to receive some extra care.

Lauren shared a new photo of the twins before sharing the news that she had been discharged. “Today is so bittersweet,” she captioned a video of the newborns. “We get to leave the hospital…” she wrote. In the next slide, Lauren shared that her newborn daughter was not going home with them.

“But little sis has to stay behind for now,” Lauren wrote, adding the broken heart emoji. “I’ve never felt heartbreak like this,” she wrote, adding, “please say prayers for our girl.”

Lauren gave birth via C-section a few days ago, and she and Arie shared the news with the world shortly after. Two days later, Arie posted a YouTube video of the birth of the twins (the couple still has not shared the names they chose for the newborns).

In that video, which you can watch above, Arie revealed that both of the babies were “needing a little assistance” after they were born, and both were transferred to the NICU. As he filmed his newborns, he said that they were “looking a lot better.”

Although both babies were born at good weights — the boy weighed 6lbs, 5oz, while the girl twin weighed 5lbs, 13oz — the little ones needed a bit of extra care, which is not all that uncommon for twins.

A nurse explained to Lauren that some babies need “respiratory support” for a couple of hours while other babies need it for a couple of days. The woman mentioned that the doctor may want to do a chest x-ray of the baby girl to “see what’s going on.”

“Baby girl is still in the NICU and it’s sad, but hopefully she’s coming up tomorrow morning,” Arie said in a clip of Lauren holding the baby boy. “Yeah, she was supposed to come this morning but then her heart rate dropped a little bit,” Lauren shared, adding that the baby would be staying in the NICU for a while longer.

Arie & Lauren Introduced Alessi to Her Baby Brother

Arie and Lauren are already adjusting to life with more than one child, but they have only been able to introduce Alessi to her baby brother, since her baby sister is still in the hospital.

“Already loves her brother so much. Thank you everyone for the kind words and for those that watched our vlog on YouTube. Emotional few days but Alessi meeting her little brother today was cuter than words could describe. We’ll post more soon just resting,” Arie captioned the photo set, showing Alessi snuggling the newborn.

Arie and Lauren have not provided any additional updates on their newborn daughter, and it’s unclear when she will be released from the hospital.

