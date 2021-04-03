Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Share Big News Ahead of Twins Arrival

Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk have decided to do something huge before welcoming their twins.

The couple, who met and fell in love on Arie’s season of The Bachelor, is moving to Hawaii. They made the announcement in a YouTube video that was posted on Friday, April 2. The video was filmed the day that they closed on their new home, and they decided to record the first time they walked into the home as its official homeowners.

“It’s something we’ve talked about for years,” Lauren said.

“So, we were on Zillow actually, looking for a second home in Tahoe,” Arie explained. “Yeah, and then randomly somehow we landed on Hawaii,” Lauren added. “And now, we’re in Hawaii!” Arie laughed. Arie and Lauren explained that they had to put the house under contract quickly because of the crazy housing market, and they did so — the same day.

Arie and Lauren are set to welcome their twins this summer, making them a family of five. Their daughter, Alessi, will turn 2 this year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arie & Lauren’s new House Is in Maui

WE’RE MOVING TO HAWAII! | EMPTY HOUSE TOURWelcome to our new home!!!! Excited to share with you that we bought a second home in Hawaii 😎🌴 Take a look and comment below on any decorating ideas 💡 If you haven't seen these videos, check them out… Finding out we're having twins! youtube.com/watch?v=Mr5Ym… Pregnancy announcement: youtu.be/2Up7Jbtg37A Twin Pregnancy Q&A: youtube.com/watch?v=BjUZA… Subscribe to follow… 2021-04-02T18:54:14Z

Arie and Lauren’s new house is located in Maui. Known as “The Valley Isle,” Maui is the second largest island in Hawaii.

It’s situated at the top of a hill, so they have a really great view of the lush greenery surrounding the home and their neighborhood. The couple took fans on a home tour, walking through the home while filming for their YouTube channel.

The home appears to have hardwood floors throughout. The fixtures within the home, including in the bathrooms, are all matte black, which is very on-trend. The first floor consists of a living room space that Lauren said will be the play area for the kids. There are also two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs.

The second level of the home features huge windows that overlook the neighborhood. There’s a living room, a good-sized kitchen, a master bedroom, and a guest bedroom.

“We’re going to make all these memories here. We’re going to have the best life,” Arie said. “It’s going to be the perfect spot to raise our little babies,” he added.

Lauren Always Wanted to Have ‘Beach Babies’

Living on or near the beach has always been something that Lauren wanted.

“I always dreamed about having little beach babies. And just having little blondies running around in the sand. So, I finally get to do that,” Lauren said.

Being land-locked in Arizona wasn’t how Lauren pictured her life, but she did it for love — for Arie — under one condition.

“Lauren told me, when we first got together, she said, ‘I’m fine with living in Arizona, as long as we can escape to the beach.’ And, so, now we bought a house in Hawaii, and we’re doing it,” Arie added.

It’s unknown if Lauren and Arie will be living in Hawaii full-time or if they will split their time between Hawaii and Arizona.

