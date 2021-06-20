Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Reveal Their Twins’ Names

On Father’s Day, Lauren Luyendyk shared a photo of her newborns and revealed both of their names; Senna James and Lux Jacob.

Arie and Lauren welcomed their twins on June 11, 2021. After birth, both of the babies were taken to the NICU for some support, according to a Vlog shared on the couple’s YouTube channel.

Over the next several hours or so, Lux made great strides, but Arie and Lauren’s baby girl needed to stay behind because she was still having some respiratory issues. Lauren was discharged from the hospital along with Lux, but Senna still needed some extra care. Although it was heartbreaking for the couple, both babies are now home.

Arie and Lauren, who met on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” revealed their son’s name fairly early on, but did not reveal the name of their newborn daughter until June 20.

Previously, Lauren told Heavy that the names that she and Arie had chosen for the twins began with the letters “L” and “S.” In an interview with People magazine back in May, she revealed that she and Arie had picked out the names years ago.

“We’ve had them picked out for the last couple of years. We came up with [our daughter] Alessi’s name. Right after we decided on her name, we actually chose the next two for our boy and our girl. It just ended up working out where we’re now having a boy and a girl. So we’re just gonna use both of those names that we loved,” Lauren told the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arie & Lauren Named Their Son Lux Jacob

Arie and Lauren revealed that they named their son Lux in a video that was shared on YouTube on June 16. The video showed the couple’s daughter, Alessi, 2, holding her baby brother. Arie asked Alessi what the baby’s name was, and she responded, “Lux.”

According to Baby Centre, the name Lux is Latin and it means “light.” Meanwhile, Nameberry indicates that children named Lux are typically female. The site points to the film “The Virgin Suicides” in which actor Kirsten Dunst portrays the character Lux, Lady of Luminosity.

Meanwhile, the name Jacob is a Biblical name. It is Hebrew and means “supplanter,” according to Baby Center. Jacob is a very common name and often makes it to the top 100 baby name lists that are released each year. Currently, Baby Center has the name Jacob as the 36th most popular name of 2021. It was 33rd in 2020.

Arie & Lauren Named Their Baby Girl Senna James

According to Nameberry, the name Senna has Arabic roots and it means “brightness.”

“Senna is a flowering bush common in the tropics, with bright yellow flowers. In herbal medicine, Senna has gained some notice as the active ingredient in so-called ‘dieter’s teas,’ which works mainly as a laxative. While that is a less-than-savory association, Senna has a pretty sound and is a fresh entry in the flourishing botanical names genus,” according to the outlet.

The name James has become increasingly popular for females. In fact, Blake Lively named her first daughter with Ryan Reynolds James. The name James is a derivative of Jacob, according to Baby Center.

James is the ninth most popular name for boys in 2021.

