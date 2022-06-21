‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Admits He Regrets A Major Family Decision

“The Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk, Jr. found happiness through reality television, although it was a wild journey to the finish line. He first appeared on Emily Maynard’s “The Bachelorette” for season 15, and several years later, he returned to the franchise to lead season 22 of “The Bachelor.” He proposed to Becca Kufrin, but not long after the final rose ceremony, he broke up with Kufrin and reunited with his runner-up Lauren Burnham. Now, the couple is married and they have three children. In a recent series of Instagram stories, he admitted there was one thing he regretted, at least sometimes, that is connected to the life he has built for himself.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Couple Made a Big Decision Regarding Their Family

In November 2021, “The Bachelor” couple shared with fans that they had decided Arie would get a vasectomy. The procedure came about five months after the Luyendyks welcomed their twins, Lux and Senna, who joined big sister Alessi. Arie explained he wanted to be an active dad, and since they had a boy and two girls, they felt having three children was right for them. He admitted it was tough parenting twin infants, and despite plenty of anxiety, Arie went through with the procedure. The couple even shared a “Vasectomy Vlog” on their YouTube channel.

The night before having the vasectomy done, Arie admitted Lauren seemed to have some second thoughts about it. “It’s a big decision,” he acknowledged, and added, “I feel like I’m taking one for the team here, so, obviously, it’s the least I could do after all the pregnancies.” He admitted he felt “terrified,” but noted after their discussions they felt fairly certain they were good with three children. When they shared their Q&A video, they joked about a potential vasectomy reversal down the road, and also shared they had previously talked to one another about an interest in adoption someday. Now, it seems Arie might be second-guessing his decision to have the vasectomy procedure done.

Arie Made an Interesting Father’s Day Confession

On June 19, Arie told his Instagram followers they could ask some questions and he would answer a few. One fan asked if he regretted getting the vasectomy, and “The Bachelor” star posted an honest response. “Yes sometimes. I think we’ll reevaluate in a few years and if we want to grow our family we would consider adoption,” Arie replied. With the response, he shared an adorable photo showing Alessi smiling and Lux sitting next to her chomping on a giraffe teether.

“The Bachelor” pair recently celebrated Alessi’s third birthday, as well as the first birthday for Lux and Senna. While they celebrate the fun days of being a family of five, Arie noted it’s not always easy. “There will be hard days but even those will be looked back upon as amazing times,” he said in response to another fan’s question. Arie may feel some regret now over having had the vasectomy last year, but it sounds as if he and Lauren are keeping some options open for the day when they no longer have three kids under three.