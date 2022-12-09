Arie Luyendyk Will Be on a New Reality Competition Series Streaming on Peacock

A new reality competition series called “The Traitors” is set to premiere on Peacock in January 2023 and Arie Luyendyk will be on it.

Back in May 2022, Luyendyk revealed that he was going to be on a reality television show, though he didn’t reveal the name of the show or any details surrounding his appearance.

“So, I’m slightly terrified because I’m actually packing to go on another TV show,” the former “Bachelor” star said in a video posted to his Instagram Stories. “And I could be gone for as long as three weeks, away from Lauren and the babies. It’s something that we, you know, agreed to as a family, but it’s still so hard to think about being away from Lauren on Mother’s Day and not saying the babies for this long. So I’m getting a little bit sad about it,” Arie added.

Several people tried to guess what show Luyendyk was going to be on, with one of the most popular guesses being “Survivor.” However, on December 7, 2022, Luyendyk revealed that he will be on “The Traitors” when it premieres on January 12, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Traitors’ Was Filmed at a ‘Remote Castle’ in Scotland

Luyendyk will be joined by several other reality television stars, including Brandi Glanville from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Cody Calafiore from “Big Brother,” Kate Chastain from Bravo’s “Below Deck,” and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick from “Survivor.”

“Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and based on the Dutch series of the same name, celebrities and civilians will come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Three of the contestants coined ‘the traitors’ will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined ‘the faithful,'” reads Deadline’s description of the new series.

So far, there haven’t been any spoilers for the season and it’s unclear how things play out. It’s also unknown if Luyendyk is a traitor or part of the faithful.

Luyendyk Was Away From Home for About a Month While Filming ‘The Traitors’

Luyendyk said that filming “The Traitors” was “an experience” in a video shared to his Instagram Stories after the news was confirmed.

“[I] met a lot of really cool people on that show and it’s honestly a really mentally challenging experience, but I wouldn’t take it back for the world,” he said.

“So, I hope you guys all check it out. It’s on Peacock,” he continued, adding that he thinks all of the episodes will be released “at once.” He promised to share more details as the premiere date gets closer.

Filming wasn’t super easy for Luyendyk who left his wife and their three young children at home in Arizona for about a month.

“That’s the longest time we’ve ever been apart,” he said on his Instagram Stories following his return to The States. “So, it was difficult, but I’m home and I’m really, really happy to be back with everybody,” he added.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Slams Nick Viall as ‘Hypocritical’