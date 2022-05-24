Rumored Cast List for Popular Reality Show Includes ‘Bachelor’ Star Arie Luyendyk

Former “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” star Arie Luyendyk, Jr. recently told fans he would be filming another reality television show. Unfortunately, at the time, he could not share details regarding what show. He noted he would be away from home for a few weeks to film it, but he could reveal nothing more. Now, a rumored cast list for the upcoming show has emerged and reality show fans will not want to miss this one.

Here’s what you need to know:

Luyendyk’s Rumored Show Is a Big Change From Handing out Roses

After Luyendyk’s initial announcement, fans shared their theories regarding what show he would be doing. Some suggested “The Amazing Race” or one of the MTV shows, such as “The Challenge,” as those have snagged contestants from reality shows on other networks. There was speculation it would be a competitive show with eliminations, as it seemed uncertain exactly how long Luyendyk would be gone. In addition, some people wondered if it might be a cooking competition show Luyendyk was doing. Now, it seems it’s something new and different.

According to Inside Survivor, Luyendyk is one of 10 reality television personalities filming a show for Peacock titled “The Traitors.” TV Insider previously shared that “The Good Wife” star Alan Cumming would host the series that was slated to film in a Scottish Highlands castle. It’s based on a Dutch show with the same name, and it’s described as a competition series with a psychological thriller element. There is a prize of $250,000 on the line and alliances will be key to succeeding. The 10-episode run of “The Traitors” will stream on Peacock, and production was slated to begin in late April. Peacock has not announced a premiere date yet.

The Show Features an Intriguing Mix of Reality Television Stars

Inside Survivor reveals “The Traitors” will include former contestants from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” the “Real Housewives” franchise, and a couple of others. Luyendyk is the only one from “The Bachelor” franchise, it seems. Viewers will reportedly also see “Survivor” fan favorites Stephenie LaGrossa and Cirie Fields along with “Big Brother” stars Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore. Ryan Lochte, who previously competed on “Dancing with the Stars” is another rumored contestant, along with “Real Housewives” personality Brandi Glanville. The reality TV side of the cast also reportedly includes “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain, “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke, and “Shahs of Sunset” personality Rea Farahan. The rest of “The Traitors” cast will be made up of non-celebrities.

Early buzz for “The Traitors” seems to have reality television fans eager to check this show out. Fields has a large fan base from her “Survivor” days and some Reddit posters are anxious to see her tackle this challenge. “Cirie is gonna end Arie and I can’t wait to watch that,” one person wrote. “A bachelor/survivor crossover?! I LIVE!!!” someone else declared. The series reminds some of the premise of “The Mole,” a series hosted by Anderson Cooper for several seasons in the early 2000s. Can Luyendyk successfully transition from a man looking for love to a conniving competitor, looking to win the big bucks? People will be curious to see “The Traitors” when it becomes available to stream.