‘Bachelor’ Admits He May Have ‘Rushed’ Significant Family Decision

A former “The Bachelor” couple who has built a family together thought they were done with having kids. However, they have since realized they may have rushed into that decision. Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Luyendyk have three children together. After welcoming their younger two children, who are twins, the couple decided Luyendyk would get a vasectomy.

Now, however, “The Bachelor” stars are admitting they have some regrets over proceeding with that procedure so quickly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arie Luyendyk Thinks He May Have Rushed Getting a Vasectomy

On May 1, Luyendyk answered some questions from “Bachelor” fans via his Instagram Stories. Arie was asked if he and Lauren wanted more children in the future.

“A year ago I would have said 100% no way but I’m feeling more and more like I rushed the vasectomy. Don’t know just yet what the future holds but [right now] I’m loving this stage with them,” “The Bachelor” star replied.

Arie’s answer syncs with what Lauren shared in a separate Instagram Story a bit earlier. As Bachelor Nation shared on April 22, a fan asked Lauren if their family felt complete.

Lauren replied, “This is such a hard question for me… I told Arie to get a vasectomy reversal the other day.” She added, however, “But then we have super hard days sometimes with the kids and then I sort of question it.”

“The Bachelor” star continued, “I don’t know. I think I might want one more, but just wait a little.”

The idea of having Arie reverse his vasectomy seems to be a somewhat regular conversation between “The Bachelor” stars. Bachelor Nation noted that in a March Instagram Story, Arie teasingly replied to one fan who asked if he’d consider reversing his vasectomy.

He tagged his wife in his response and wrote, “Whatcha think Lauren?!”

In the same string of Instagram Stories, Arie answered a question about whether his life now matches what he envisioned.

Arie shared, “I never thought in a million years I would be this lucky. Honestly, this is better than the future I had carved out in my mind.” He added, “Lauren is everything and has also given me so much more to love with our three kids. I am forever grateful.”

Some ‘Bachelor’ Fans Appreciated the Couple Publicly Acknowledging Their Indecision

Fans have had plenty to say about the idea that Arie and Lauren are having regrets about the vasectomy.

In “The Bachelor” Subreddit, one fan quipped, “Arie is having second thoughts about an important life decision? Wouldn’t be the first time!”

The comment was clearly a joke about how Arie first proposed to Becca Kufrin at his final rose ceremony. Lauren was his runner-up. Before “The Bachelor” finale aired, however, he had broken up with Kufrin and reunited with Lauren.

One Redditor noted that heading into Arie’s vasectomy, both “Bachelor” stars had expressed an interest in eventually adopting a child if they wanted to further expand their family.

“Just wait till they’re teenagers Arie. That’s when the real fun begins,” another Redditor joked.

“I don’t think we acknowledge enough how normal this is,” someone else suggested of vasectomy regret.

“Normally I roll my eyes [at] over sharing but in this case I think it’s an interesting perspective that you don’t hear very much, especially from men,” added a different Redditor.