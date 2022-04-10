Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Goes Public With Greek Boyfriend After Shocking Divorce

This former “Bachelorette” star has officially moved on.

In October 2020, Ashley Hebert and her then-husband J.P. Rosenbaum announced their decision to divorce seven years after they tied the knot. The two met on Hebert’s season of “The Bachelorette” and their wedding was televised. Fans were absolutely shocked to find out the news.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways. We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children,” Hebert captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Hebert and Rosenbaum have been living separate lives, both moving forward on their own time, trying to figure out life without one another as they co-parent their two children, Ford and Essie.

Hebert was the first to move on romantically. She hasn’t been too forthcoming with information about her boyfriend, but on April 9, 2022, Us Weekly reported that Hebert has been dating food blogger Yanni Georgoulakis.

It’s unknown if Rosenbaum is dating anyone.

Georgoulakis Has Met Hebert’s Kids

Hebert and Georgoulakis have been dating for nearly a year after being set up by mutual friends. Things seem to be fairly serious between the pair as he has already met her two kids.

“They have [met him]. I introduced him after about nine months … as one of my friends. Not sure how this happened, but they thought he was their babysitter. They said he was the best babysitter ever. Lol,” Hebert revealed on an Instagram Q&A.

In October 2021, Hebert said that her boyfriend has not met her ex-husband, and that she’s in “no rush” for that to happen. She also said that she isn’t looking to get married again.

“Marriage complicates things,” she explained. “I rather just love someone and choose to be with them,” she added.

Hebert and Georgoulakis have been enjoying each other’s company, and have even taken a couple of romantic trips together. They haven’t gone Instagram official as of April 10, 2022. No word on whether or not Hebert’s thoughts on marriage have changed over the past six months.

Georgoulakis Is the Founder of ‘Foody Fetish’

Being of Greek descent, it may come as no surprise that Georgoulakis is passionate about food. He is the founder of a popular food blog Foody Fetish, which has amassed more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

According to his Instagram bio, he co-founded a few restaurants, including Papi Churro, Sushi OG and Miss Crispy Rice. He also enjoys traveling, and has explored many places around the world, including Curacao which earned a couple of saved highlights on his IG. He’s already taken Hebert there on a trip.

Hebert and Georgoulakis both live and work in Miami, Florida (Hebert opened her own pediatric dentist office in 2021).

