Divorced Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Plugs Dating App

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum were once one of the most beloved couples in Bachelor Nation.

In 2011, “The Bachelorette” star ended her season of the ABC dating show by getting engaged to the construction manager on her season finale. Ashley and J.P’s wedding even aired in a TV special for ABC in December 2012, and they went on to have two children, son Fordham Rhys and daughter, Essex Reese.

In 2020, Ashley and J.P. shocked fans when they announced they were ending their marriage via a statement shared on Instagram. One year later, in October 2021, the couple finalized their divorce, Us Weekly reported.

Ashley Hebert Promoted a Dating App Ad & Fans Had a Surprising Reaction to It

Ashley has been a single parent to her two young children for a while now. In honor of National Single Parent Day, she posted a paid partnership ad for The Stir app. The app is available on Android and iOS and is a dating app for single parents.

“What a beautiful gift to receive,” she captioned an Instagram post. “An app that allows like-minded individuals to meet in a safe space.”

But many of Ashley’s followers had a surprising reaction to the post. Instead of empowering her to find love once again, there were many comments focused on her past relationship.

“Team JP and Ashley!” one fan wrote.

“Or just try again with their dad. It’s gonna be worth it in the long run sugar. JP is really a great guy,” another suggested.

“Nooo still praying for restoration and reconciliation for you and JP’s marriage in Jesus name,” another wrote.

“What happened to ‘til death do us part’ Ashley,” another commenter asked. the former “Bachelorette” star.

Others defended the mom of two.

“For those saying she and JP should reconcile it’s pretty disrespectful,” one commenter wrote. “If they feel like they are better parents and better versions of themselves apart then people should be supportive of personal growth. Everyone deserves a chance at love even a second chance.”

Ashley Hebert Had a Boyfriend, But Her Ex-Husband Has Been Shy About Dating

In October 2021, just as her divorce was finalized, Ashley revealed she was in a new relationship. According to Us Weekly, she told fans in an Instagram Q&A that she was in “no rush” for her new beau to meet her ex-husband J.P. Ashley also hinted that she has no interest in ever getting married again, noting, “Marriage complicates things.”

J.P. appears to be a doting divorced dad. His Instagram page is filled with photos of him with Ford and Essex. In 2021, he told E! News that he was nervous about dating after being with Ashley for 10 years.

“I definitely want to start the next chapter, but dating as a soon-to-be 44-year-old father of two in a global pandemic, what does that even look like?” he said. “I think I’m terrified even without the pandemic. I like things to happen organically, hopefully. But at the same time, that’s not the world we live in right now. It’s not like we’re going out to bars.”

He also questioned online dating if someone were to slide into his DMs.

“But then again, how is that any different than meeting someone on a dating app?” J.P. added. “I have to figure out what this next stage of dating will look like for me. I do feel like I’m a little bit stuck, and I want to turn the page. I’m just not sure how to do that.”

