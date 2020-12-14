Recently Split Bachelor Nation Couple Reunites

Months after news of their split rocked Bachelor Nation, Ashley Hebert reunited with ex J.P. Rosenbaum when she drove him home after surgery.

Rosenbaum documented his meniscus repair on his Instagram Story reports People. The former Bachelorette contestant wrote, “My chauffeur. Needless to say a sponge bath is outta the question.”

The real estate broker also shared photos of himself wearing a hospital gown. In one he dons a face mask with the caption, “Meniscus repair! Let’s do this!” and in another, he is seen smiling post-opt with the caption, “Done and done!”

In October, the former couple took to Instagram to announce their shocking split after eight years of marriage. They originally met and got engaged on season seven of The Bachelorette, going on to get married in a televised special. They share two kids, six-year-old Fordham Rhys and four-year-old Essex Reese.

This is not the first time the estranged spouses came together. They were seemingly both at their daughter’s fourth birthday, sharing photos of her though none together.

They Announced Their Split on Instagram in October

As Bachelor aficionado Reality Steve put it, “There is very little that shocks me in Bachelor Nation. This does.”

He is referring to the October 14, 2020, Instagram post by the couple announcing their separation.

In her post, the former Bachelorette wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways. We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives.

Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

Rosenbaum had a similar post accompanying the same photo.

The Former Couple Put Their Miami Home on the Market

After sharing the news of their split, it was revealed the former couple listed their 2,890-square-foot home for $1,149,000 with Sotheby’s. It is based in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest, Florida.

The Bachelorette pair moved to the home in 2016 following a job opportunity of Rosenbaum’s.

In 2018, they spoke with The Florida Villager about living in the Pinecrest community, saying, “After we had our first child we decided to relocate to Pinecrest because we fell in love with the sense of community and the feel of the area.” She added, “We were surrounded by people who led a similar lifestyle.”

The pediatric dentist told the publication, “We finally feel as if we found a neighborhood that feels like home, a place that feels like the perfect place to raise our children and start a life for our family.”

They appear to be staying in the Florida area.

READ NEXT: Tayshia Adams Dishes on If She’d Date Clare Crawley’s Fiancé Dale Moss