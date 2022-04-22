Are Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Already Considering Baby #2?

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcomed their son, Dawson, on January 31, 2022. The couple, who met on ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” is over-the-moon in love with their newborn, and has been sharing endless photos and videos of him on social media.

Ashley shared plenty of TMI updates about her tough pregnancy, and was very open and honest with her fans about her nine-month journey. The first two trimesters were very challenging for Iaconetti, who was diagnosed with Hyperemesis gravidarum fairly early on. She shared this on the April 7, 2022, episode of the “Talking it Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast.

Ashley also expressed that she was terrified of giving birth, but everything ended up going smoothly.

“We pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for thanks to INOVA Fairfax hospital and the NOVA Group For Women. I feared it forever and it wasn’t that bad,” she captioned an Instagram post after giving birth to baby Dawson.

As the youngster continued to grow and change every day, Ashley and Jared are just soaking it all in — but are they ready to think about baby number two already?

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Wants to Wait a While Before Getting Pregnant Again

Although Ashley and Jared know for sure that they want to have more kids together, Ashley isn’t in any kind of rush to get pregnant again.

On April 12, 2022, Ashley and Jared did an Amazon Live in which they shared some of her must-have items. During that live, someone asked if the couple was planning on having another baby.

“We want more kids, but the thing is this: I don’t look forward to being pregnant again or doing this with another kid around – that stresses me out significantly. I am so mind boggled by how you do this when there is another kid with you,” Ashley responded.

“I think we’re going to wait until Dawson can walk and talk. He needs to be semi-independent before we have another baby,” she added.

Ashley Is Giving Her Body a Much-Needed Break

After several months of not feeling like herself, Ashley is giving her body a break. In a candid Instagram post uploaded on March 22, 2022, the new mom explained why she decided that it was best for her and for Dawson that she bottle feed rather than breastfeed.

“I knew that my body needed to be only mine again after a rough pregnancy. My body needed a break. It didn’t need to learn to do something new again. Growing a human was enough for this year. It was awesome how pretty much instantly after birth I felt ‘normal” again.’ This is a feeling I feared I’d never feel again,” Ashley captioned a pic of herself feeding Dawson a bottle.

“Chugging water for the first time in nine months was so satisfying!! I didn’t want my body to have to struggle again if breastfeeding didn’t come easy, which it so often doesn’t. I knew the frustration that could come with that challenge wasn’t going to be good for my soul. Dawson deserves the best version of me,” she continued.

