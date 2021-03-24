Ashley Iaconetti Weighs in on Nick Viall’s New Relationship

After a storied romantic history on television, Nick Viall has gone public with his first romance since leaving The Bachelor. Now, one of his Bachelor Nation besties, Ashley Iaconetti, is sharing what she thinks of the new lady in Viall’s life.

The Almost Famous Podcast co-host revealed she and husband Jared Haibon met up with the new couple in West Hollywood before their big move to Rhode Island.

Posting a picture of the former Bachelor in Paradise trio with Viall’s new girlfriend, Natalie Joy, she wrote on Instagram, “She’s everything we hoped he’d find. Perfect complement.”

In January, rumors started swirling Viall was dating the surgical technologist, with paparazzi shots showing the two walking near his Los Angeles home. The pair became Instagram official in early February.

Joy shared the love, commenting, “aw i love you guys!! it’s a hard job but i’m up for it,” which prompted the Bachelor Winter Games alum to respond, “hahaha we know. Love you!”

Former Bachelor, and Iaconetti’s Almost Famous Podcast co-host, Ben Higgins also chimed in with “He’s glowing.”

Viall’s last public romance was his short-lived engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi, the winner of his season of The Bachelor. The Viall Files host was also the runner-up on Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s seasons of The Bachelorette before traveling to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise.

The Couple Were Just ‘Hanging out’ After Joy Slid Into Viall’s DMs

On a February episode of his podcast, The Viall Files, the Wisconsin native opened up about his relationship with Joy after careful prodding from guest Esther Povitsky.

“She slid into my DMs” Viall told Povitsky when she asked how the pair met. He then quipped, “It was very romantic. It’s kind of the meet-cute you want.”

The 40-year-old explained that the couple was just “hanging out” at first, with both reluctant to jump into a relationship. They even communicated that they were still dating other people.

“She finally got to a point where she’s like … ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like ‘I don’t, I don’t know,’” Viall said. He added, “She was just like, ‘Okay, this is what I want. It’s fine, no big deal but I’m going to go do my thing’ and she did.”

Describing her as “very chill” and “confident,” he continued, “She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant sang the praises of his new girlfriend, sharing that his friends and family might love her more than him. He also added, “She might have the highest amount of character in anyone I’ve dated,” explaining that was not a dig at his exes, but rather she showed character even when no one was paying attention.

Iaconetti Clapped Back at a Comment Criticizing Viall

Not everyone shared Iaconetti’s sentiments, with a few comments questioning the couple’s age difference and Viall’s ability to maintain a relationship.

According to Us Weekly, the Cosmopolitan writer clapped back when someone wrote, “He has had good women. He has commitment issues. It’s not the women. Sorry.”

Defending the groomsman in her wedding to Haibon, she responded, “He really doesn’t have commitment issues. He has had great women, but they weren’t a perfect fit for him until now.”

