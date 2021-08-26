Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Reveal Their Baby’s Gender

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting their first baby together, and on August 26, 2021, they shared their baby’s gender during an Amazon Live.

The couple, who first met on “Bachelor in Paradise,” decided to share the exciting news with fans, many of whom have been curious whether baby Haibon was a boy or a girl. The day before the announcement, the couple teased the big reveal on Instagram.

It’s official; Ashley and Jared are having a boy. The baby is due in February 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Ashley said that she and Jared planned to be completely open about their pregnancy. “You’re going to see the nitty gritty,” she said.

Ashley Previously Suggested That She Was Having a Girl

If you’ve been following Ashley’s pregnancy journey, you probably know that she’s been quite sick. While things appear to be a bit better in her second trimester, thanks largely to an anti-nausea medication that her doctor prescribed for her, Ashley has been fairly honest about not enjoying being pregnant.

In an Instagram update back on July 18, Ashley posted a picture of herself looking run down, and added the caption, “My 98-year-old grandmother told me, if I find myself getting uglier throughout my pregnancy, I’m having a girl. If I find myself becoming more beautiful, I’m having a boy.” Turns out, Ashley’s grandmother was wrong — at least this time around!

It’s unknown if Ashley and Jared knew their baby’s gender at the time this update was posted. And, as far as the baby’s name goes, Ashley and Jared already have one picked out.

“We have a boy name picked out. One thousand percent. It was from when I was 20-years-old,” Ashley told Heavy.

Ashley & Jared’s Nursery Will Definitely Have New England Patriots Swag

Ashley and Jared’s son may not know it yet, but he’s going to be a huge New England Patriots fan — just like his dad. The couple told Heavy that there will definitely be Patriots swag involved in the baby’s nursery. Oh, and he will be taught all about Tom Brady.

During their Amazon Live, the couple shared some of the items they have purchased for their little one. He already has his very first sports bag!

As for what Ashley is most looking forward to during her pregnancy, she told us that she’s excited for the baby’s kick. “Like, just feeling the baby actually move. Like, ‘oh, you’re alive inside me,'” she said. “I think the idea of life growing inside you is pretty incredible,” Jared added.

“I think once the baby starts being more interactive, it’ll be like, ‘oh, now I know what I’m doing this for,'” Ashley told us.

“And plus, when we go back and get another ultrasound, and we can start seeing the shape of the baby and there’s feet… the baby kicking and me feeling your stomach while the baby is kicking. Those will be special moments,” Jared said.

