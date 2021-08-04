Ashley Iaconetti Shares First Baby Bump Photo at 13 Weeks

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are having a baby! The couple announced the exciting news back on July 15, 2021, and gave Heavy some exclusive details about how things had been during the first few weeks of pregnancy.

Just barely through her first trimester, Ashley decided to share a photo of her tummy on Instagram. “13 Weeks. Is this a baby bump or the Wendy’s I had today with a side of pregnancy constipation?” she captioned the photo, asking her Instagram followers to “vote below.”

For the past several weeks, Ashley has struggled with a great deal of sickness throughout her pregnancy thus far. “If I’m not throwing up, I’m nauseous. And it’s been miserable,” she told Heavy back in July. She admitted that she was only able to tolerate certain foods — chocolate chip pancakes being her go-to.

However, given the fact that Ashley shared that she ate Wendy’s in the caption above, it sounds like her pregnancy sickness has subsided a bit. At the very least, perhaps some of her aversions to food have!

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Seems Energized & Ready for the Second Trimester

Ashley took things day by day throughout her first trimester, likely because she was just so sick all the time. She spent a lot of time on the couch watching television, which she documented on her Instagram Stories over the past few weeks.

However, now that Ashley is in her second trimester, she shared that she’s going to start working out again. In an Instagram Story posted on August 3, 2021, Ashley appeared to be feeling a lot better, and said that she wanted to get her muscles moving more in the coming weeks.

Ashley revealed that her typical barre and pilates classes would be too intense for her right now, so she’s going to be trying out some pregnancy-appropriate yoga.

Ashley & Jared Will Find Out the Sex of Their Baby Soon — if They Haven’t Already

Although Ashley and Jared have yet to share the sex of their baby, they told Heavy that they were planning on finding out. It’s unclear if the couple know just yet, as most women find out somewhere between 14 and 18 weeks, according to Baby Center.

“We are going to find out. We’re not going to wait,” Jared told Heavy exclusively. “We don’t know if we’re going to do a gender reveal or anything. I feel like I just need to find out on my own privately,” Ashley added.

In a recent Instagram post, Ashley seemed to hint that she feels like she’s having a girl. “My 98-year-old grandmother told me, if I find myself getting uglier throughout my pregnancy, I’m having a girl. If I find myself becoming more beautiful, I’m having a boy. So what do you guys think I’m having?” Ashley captioned a photo of herself looking extremely worn out.

Ashley and Jared already have a name picked out if their baby is a boy, but admit they are still deciding on a girl’s name.

