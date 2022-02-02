PHOTOS: Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Introduce Baby Dawson

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcomed their son, Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon, on Monday, January 31, 2022. The littlest Haibon made his official earth-side debut 11 days early (Ashley was due on February 10, 2022) — and on “Bachelor” Monday, no less.

“Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother. He’s so sweet [and] beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it,” Jared captioned an Instagram video, officially announcing his son’s birth on January 31, 2022.

Dawson was born on Ashley’s mom’s birthday — which is also the day that her parents met — 44 years ago, according to the new mom’s Instagram caption. A day after he was born, Ashley and Jared shared some pictures of their newborn baby boy on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley & Jared Shared the 1st Photos of Dawson

Dawson was born one day before Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, and Ashley and Jared decided to honor their son by giving him Brady as a middle name — which may or may not have been a last minute decision. The couple previously shared that the baby’s name would be Dawson Dimitri, but confirmed that they named him Dawson Dimitri Haibon on February 1, 2022.

Although Ashley and Jared didn’t share the nitty gritty details of the labor and delivery process, it’s clear that they are overjoyed with their new bundle.

“Right now we’re enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we’ve ever met. Dawson did not get his chill from his parents. He did get his feet from me, his chin from Jared… We love him so much and are feeling so blessed,” Ashley’s caption read, in part.

The couple received tons of congratulatory messages from Bachelor Nation and fans in the comments section.

“Congratulations and God bless you guys,” former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison wrote.

“Beautiful. Congrats!!!” Joe Amabile added.

“Oh my gosh he’s perfect,” Raven Gates, who gave birth to her baby about a week before Ashley, commented.

Ashley & Jared Announced They Were Expecting During an Amazon Live

On July 15, 2021, Ashley and Jared announced that they were expecting their first child together during an Amazon Live. The couple, who met on ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” was elated to share the exciting news.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Ashley shared that her pregnancy was difficult. She was very sick for the first couple of months, which made things particularly unenjoyable. “I don’t understand people. Like, I truly don’t get how people can be like, ‘oh, I loved being pregnant.’ Like, it makes me want to punch them in the face,” Ashley told Heavy.

Things got better for Ashley as she neared the end of her pregnancy. However, she was very nervous about labor and often shared her anxiety in candid social media posts.

“I’m never going to be fully prepared for birth…no one ever is! I’m very nervous and it’s always been a huge fear of mine. There’s nothing I look forward to about labor and delivery besides it being over. Even though I’ve seen so many friends and family go through it and have asked them every question under the sun, I’m most nervous about the unknown,” Ashley wrote in an Instagram caption on January 26, 2022.

This went well, however, which she shared on Instagram on February 1, 2022.

“We pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for thanks to INOVA Fairfax hospital and the NOVA Women’s Group. I feared it forever and it wasn’t that bad! I will go in-depth on the story eventually,” Ashley wrote in the post’s caption.

