Ashley Iaconetti’s Latest Bump Photo May Give Baby Name Hint

Ashley Iaconetti just posted a bump picture that could be worth a thousand words.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” fan-favorite is expecting her first child — a baby boy — with her husband Jared Haibon in February. In a new Instagram post, she showed off her growing belly and may have teased her baby’s name in the process.

Here’s what she did — and what fans think it means.

Ashley Wore a Shirt With Leonardo DiCaprio’s Face on It

In a new photo shared on her social media page, Ashley’s bump was exposed as she posed with her sister, Lauren Iaconetti, and their “I Don’t Get It” podcast co-host, Naz Perez. In the pic, Ashley wore a shirt with pictures of actor Leonardo DiCaprio all over it as her sister and podcast pal put their hands on her belly.

“Feed the belly. Rub the belly. Worship the belly,” the mom-to-be captioned the post.

Right away, commenters began speculating on the meaning of the post as they zeroed in on Ashley’s shirt.

“The baby’s name is def Leo,” one fan wrote.

Others predicted the baby boy’s name will be “Jack” or “Dawson,” as DiCaprio’s characters name was Jack Dawson in the 1997 movie “Titanic”

Fans know that “Titanic” is Ashley’s favorite movie of all time. In an Instagram post shared in 2020, she also revealed her love for the movie’s leading man.

“I think it’s funny I saw my favorite movie, Titanic, for the first time at the age of 10 and no other movie will ever top my love and nostalgia for it,” Ashley wrote. “My sister and I would watch the entire three hours and then look at each other and without words know it was time to rewind it and watch it again. Our hearts pounded as we experienced a serious crush and a non-Disney romance for the first time… I pity the girls who didn’t get to experience Leo-mania. Praise be that they have Harry Styles.”

Ashley Previously Teased That Her Baby Will Be Named After One of Her ‘Passions’

Ashley recently confirmed that her baby’s name will be based on one of her “passions,” but before her “Leo” shirt post, some fans felt she would lean toward naming her baby after one of her favorite boy bands.

When she asked her followers to “guess” what her baby would be named, the expectant mom received responses tied into the Backstreet Boys, the Jonas Brothers, and New Kids on the Block.

“DONNIE!” wrote her husband, Jared, in reference to NKOTB.

“Jonas!” chimed in fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Tenzley Molzahn.

The boy band theme continued as entertainment reporter and podcast host Travis Cronin predicted, “Brian Nick Howie Kevin AJ,” in reference to the names of the members of the Backstreet Boys.

Ashley is definitely passionate about boy bands. In 2019, her bachelorette party included a party bus trip to a New Kids on the Block concert in Anaheim, California, according to E! News. Ashley and her friends met NKOTB singer, Donnie Wahlberg, backstage and posed for pictures with him and his wife, Jenny McCarthy.

Ashley also wore a sash that said “NKOTBride,” per Us Weekly.

