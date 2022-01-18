Exclusive: Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Reveal Their Baby’s Name

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have revealed the name that they chose for their baby boy just a couple of weeks ahead of his arrival. In an interview with Heavy, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars revealed that their son’s name is Dawson Demitri Haibon.

The couple shared the news with Heavy ahead of their baby-centric Amazon Live.

Ashley previously teased that her son’s name was going to be something that had to do with one of her childhood obsessions, and while just about everyone was guessing “Jonas,” a few people went with Jack, the lead role in one of Ashley’s favorite movies, “The Titanic.” Instead of Jack, Ashley really liked the name Dawson, which is the character’s last name.

“Leave it to us to name our kid after a great, romantic male lead. A humble, charming,

smart guy who would never let go. Plus, we just love the sound of the name,” the couple told Heavy exclusively.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley & Jared Knew They’d Name Their Baby Dawson Before Even Getting Pregnant & Didn’t Have a Back-up Name

Ashley has pretty much always known that she wanted to have a child named Dawson, and fortunately, Jared was totally cool with it. When the couple got pregnant, there was no question about what the baby’s name would be, though Ashley and Jared did debate the middle name for a bit.

“We did not have a runner-up name. I picked it out at 20-years-old and Jared has been down with it since I first suggested it. We were going to go with the middle name Rhodes, after Jared’s

beloved Rhode Island, but we decided we liked Demitri much more and it sounded better with

Dawson,” Ashley told us.

And if their baby was a girl, Ashley said that she was onboard with Dawson — but Jared “wasn’t sold.” Everything worked out, however.

“We had planned on the name Dawson for our first born boy since before we were married.

[Jared] always loved it,” Ashley said.

Ashley Admits She’s ‘Very Scared’ for Labor

It’s been a crazy few weeks for Ashley and Jared, who not only opened their first coffee shop/bar, Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge, in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, but they also purchased a home in West Greenwich, Rhode Island, according to Realtor. com. The duo has been moved in to the spacious abode, which features more than 2,000 square feet of living space that sits on two acres of land, but they actually haven’t really lived there yet.

Ashley has moved in with her parents, temporarily, and plans to give birth at the hospital where her father works. The reason? She wants to be as comfortable as possible because she’s been super anxious about the whole labor and delivery thing.

She told Heavy that she’s “very scared” about labor at this point in her pregnancy. “It’s a fear I’ve known I’d probably have to face one day. I don’t understand how anyone could look forward to that experience,” she said.

As for the couple’s plans after baby Dawson makes his earth-side appearance, well, it will be about a month before they bring him home to Rhode Island.

“We’ll probably be in [Virginia] until the first week of March. It’ll give me time to adjust to mom life and recover from birth with the 24/7 help of my family. Plus, I can’t imagine doing a six-hour car ride with Dawson before he’s about a month old,” Ashley said.

It sounds like Ashley and Jared are ready to meet their baby boy, and he could make an appearance just in time for the Super Bowl. Sadly, Jared’s New England Patriots aren’t contenders this year, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers very well could be — and we know Jared would love to watch the big game — and the GOAT — alongside his newborn son.

The couple will have some essential baby products on-hand, including a Baby Brezza, “which is like a Keurig for formula. And a Snoo bassinet. “They…claim most parents and baby get two hours more sleep each night because of its soothing technology. It’s also so safe,” Ashley told Heavy.

To see what else Ashley and Jared have scooped up for baby, you can check out their Amazon gift registry here.

