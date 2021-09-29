Ashley Iaconetti Gives a Major Hint About Her Baby Boy’s Name

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting a baby in February 2022. They two, who met on “Bachelor in Paradise,” revealed that they are having a boy, and have already chosen a name for their little one, though they haven’t yet shared it with the world.

In an interview with Heavy back in July, Ashley revealed that she and Jared already had a name picked out — if they were having a boy. “We have a boy name picked out. One thousand percent. It was from when I was 20-years-old. But we don’t have a girl name,” she told us.

And while it sounds like Ashley and Jared are going to wait to reveal their son’s name until he’s born, Ashley gave quite a big clue about the moniker that they’ve chosen during an “AMA” on her Instagram Stories on September 28, 2021.

Ashley & Jared Won’t Be Naming Their Son After Tom Brady

While fans have been totally sure that Ashley and Jared will name their son “Thomas” or “Brady” after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Ashley has confirmed that their son’s name has nothing to do with the NFLer.

“Any hints on baby boy’s name?” one Instagram follower asked Ashley.

“Everyone thinks it’s inspired by one of Jared’s passions like Tom Brady or Rob Thomas. But his name is actually based on one of my passions,” Ashley shared.

If you know Ashley, you probably know that she’s been a long-time fan of the Jonas Brothers. Could she be naming her son Jonas? Or, perhaps, she will name him after one of the brothers, Joe, Kevin, or Nick…

“I am like that freak girl, like that freak fan, who they somehow let on the carpet,” Ashley told People magazine at the premiere of the Jonas Brothers documentary, “Chasing Happiness,” back in June 2019.

Another clue that Ashley and Jared could be naming their son after something to do with the Jonas brothers? Well, super fan Ashley didn’t actually mention the boy-band by name in a September 9, 2021, Instagram post.

“He starts to be able to hear in the womb this week, so you better believe headphones are going to be on my belly playing Backstreet Boys, Hanson, Richard Marx, Elton John, Celine Dion, Billy Joel, Taylor Swift, The Eagles, *NSYNC, Broadway, yacht rock, boy bands….and, of course, Rob Thomas…and probably Tom Brady mic’d up…Go Bucs,” she wrote in the caption.

Ashley & Jared May or May Not Try to Have Another Baby Right Away

Although their first baby isn’t even here yet, someone asked Ashley how quickly she and Jared were planning on having another one.

“How quick are you going to have [baby] No. 2?” an Instagram user wrote in the question box.

“I go back and forth,” Ashley said. “Because this has been physically such an unenjoyable process for me, part of me just wants to do it all over again ASAP and be done with it forever,” she wrote.

“I don’t know just how intense and stressful the first year will be, which will be a factor, but, ideally, we’d like to have the kids be within 3 years apart,” Ashley added.

The former reality star also revealed that she’s extremely nervous about the “delivery and recovery process” and shared that she’s “fearful of labor.”

