Ashley Iaconetti Celebrates Baby Shower With Bachelor Nation Bestie: PHOTOS

Ashley Iaconetti celebrated her baby shower with one of her “Bachelor in Paradise” besties.

The 33-year-old reality star is expecting her first child — a baby boy — with her husband Jared Haibon in February 2021, but her friends pulled off an epic shower ahead of the holidays.

Although she lives in Rhode Island with Jared, Ashley’s baby shower took place at Bottino restaurant in New York City on December 12, according to Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley’s Baby Shower Had a Smaller Guest List Than Originally Planned, But a Bachelor Nation Fan-Favorite Showed Up to Celebrate With Her

Ashley celebrated her special day with her sister Lauren Iaconetti as well as pals Liz Sharkey and Naz Perez, Us noted. The expectant mom told E! News that many of the guests that were invited to the baby shower could not make it.

“Unfortunately, between COVID and sick kids and you know, just the holidays, more than half the guest list couldn’t come,” Ashley told the outlet. “But it was actually a great round of people and we had a blast. It was one of those parties where you know the time is wrapping up and you’re like, ‘Oh, man, like, I really wish we had another hour!’ And I always feel like that’s the way a party should be.”

While the guest list was cut down, the party did have some Bachelor Nation representation thanks to Carly Waddell. The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum showed up and gifted Ashley with some boy band onesies in a nod to Ashley’s obsession with the Jonas Brothers and other all-male groups.

“Look at the Jonas Brothers and the ‘I’m in a boy band’ onesies Carly got our baby!” Ashley captioned an Instagram photo of her posing with her pal. “It’s gonna have to be among the first outfits he wears. It was sooo good seeing her and many of my other girlfriends yesterday at my baby shower. It was definitely an OMG-I’m-actually-having-a-baby moment.”

“I’m so glad I got to be there!!!!!” Carly replied in the comment section. “You are gonna be such a great mom! He’s such a lucky little guy!”

Ashley also received onesies that said “Milk Drunk” and “Future Bachelor” on them, as well as a New England Patriots ornament to honor future father Jared’s favorite NFL team. She also received some Dr. Seuss books for her baby’s library, as seen in photos shared by E!. In a post on her Instagram story, Ashley also showed off a pair of mini Uggs she received for her son as well as some baby Burberry clothing.

Ashley’s Baby Shower Featured Unique Party games

Ashley’s shower was organized by Happening Entertainment, which is a female-founded production company that designs and promotes branded events. The party even had a sponsor with Snuggle Me Organic.

Ashley told E! that she wanted a ”winter feel” for her baby shower with blue and silver décor and she noted that her sister planned most of the games, including a game that involved guessing the types of candy bars that were melted in a diaper.

There was also a “Price is Right” game which had the guests estimating the cost of baby items. In another game, guests had to guess the circumference of the mom-to-be’s belly before a tape measure revealed the correct answer.

Ashley and Jared have kept fans in the loop since first announcing their pregnancy last summer, so it’s no wonder Ashley shared pics of her baby shower. In an Amazon Live in August 2021, Jared revealed that he was especially excited to be a boy dad.

“I hope that he likes some of the things I loved growing up, like ‘Star Wars’ and comic books and sports,” Jared said. “I’ve always dreamed of coaching my son’s little league team, so I hope he likes playing baseball. …I also really hope he becomes the next kicker for the New England Patriots.”

