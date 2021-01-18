This ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Is Trying for a Baby

A few years after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, this super popular couple is trying for a baby!

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have been married since August 2019. They knew that they wanted to start a family together, but they didn’t want to rush into things. Now, it seems like the two are ready to become parents.

Their plan was to start trying for a baby in 2020, and it sounds like they followed through with that plan. While they don’t have any baby news just yet, Iaconetti confirmed that she has thought she was pregnant every month for the past couple of months. She excitedly told her 1.1 million Instagram followers by way of her Instagram stories that she keeps getting the feeling that she’s expecting — but that it hasn’t happened just yet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Iaconetti Thought She Was Pregnant This Month

It’s an exciting time for Iaconetti and Haibon. Not only are they looking to buy a house, but the possibility of a baby is a very real thing, too.

“Every month, since October, I’ve been like, ‘I’m pregnant! I feel it!’ I’m hyper-sensitive to, like, every little twinge in that area, and then… I get my period,” Iaconetti explained on her Instagram story.

In a question box on the post, Iaconetti asked her followers for their opinions.

“Women who have been pregnant, do you actually feel anything the first two weeks before your missed period?” Iaconetti wrote. She later shared that the results were about 50/50.

“For the people also trying to conceive,” she wrote, confirming that she and Haibon are indeed trying to get pregnant. “About 50 percent of women are saying they felt nothing the first two weeks. The other half are saying: Swollen, tender breasts. Period-like cramping. PMS symptoms. Fatigue.”

Iaconetti also shared that she thought she was experiencing implantation cramping this month, but she got her period the day that she was expecting it.

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Planned to Start Trying in 2020

Iaconetti and Haibon didn’t want to rush into having children, but they had previously talked about a plan to start a family.

“No, I don’t want to be pregnant. It’s just that I have to be. You know what I mean? I’m going to be 32 next month and it’s just like if we want to at some point have a third at a good time range. And now we don’t know if we want a third, but we know we want two. It’s probably about time to start towards the end of the year. Probably in fall we’ll start trying,” Iaconetti told Hollywood Life at an event around this time last year.

A few months before that, Haibon opened up to Hollywood Life about his and his wife’s baby plan.

“We’re still planning on 2020 to start trying. Actually, Ashley went to the gynecologist — not that it’s too much TMI — and obviously inquired about questions about planning and things of that nature. She did her egg count. The doctor…they tell everybody to plan a year in advance before you assume to get pregnant,” he told the outlet.

